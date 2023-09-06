The Uganda Diaspora Network will hold this year’s New England Business Expo and Independence Dinner from 7th to 8th, October at 2345 Commonwealth Avenue Newton, Massachusetts, presenting a host opportunities for exhibitors from Uganda and the rest of Africa.

Mr Mayanja Ronnie, the founder of the Uganda Diaspora Network described the expo as a rare opportunity for Uganda and Africa at large to tap into the opportunities presented by the expo, including real estate, Insurance, Money transfer. Focus will also be directed towards attracting tourism, trade and Investment for Uganda.

Mr Mayanja has encouraged Ugandan exhibitors to endeavour to actively participate in the expo to benefit from the money opportunities on offer. Participation is open to all and tickets can be purchased off Eventbrite online, in person at the UBCA communistic for those in the US and Post Bank head office for those in Uganda.

Massachusetts residents can purchase a ticket at $100 for dinner and entertainment and those in Uganda can also register at the post bank at only $300, while a table of 8 will go for $800.

“Part of our offering is the independence dinner, entertainment and business breakfast that will feature various vendors and a live broadcast by BBS television and moderated by Solomon Serwanjja.” Mayanja further explains.

A new Uganda Community Sacco will be launched, benchmarking on Kenyans who have already amassed an impressive $4m sacco established through which they have been able to acquire various properties in Kenya. They also intend to promote life insurance and the purchase of Treasury bonds at the Central bank through some of the invited speakers and the promotion of Tourism/Trade/Investment, Real Estate, Momo pay, among others.

The event, Mayanja notes, is open to all, especially those of African Descent. “However, we want to see our country and business ideas promoted beyond Uganda.”

The event is organized in New England because that is home to the largest concentration of Ugandans in the northeast. The theme is Independence Day and they hope to celebrate Uganda’s heritage heritage through music, fashion, dance, food and culture.

Key government institutions have been invited to attend, especially those tasked with Tourism and Investment. The group is non-political and promotes business and networking opportunities.

You can visit all their portals to learn more – Diaspora Homecoming success stories visit the featured page – www.ugandandiaspora.com

For the New England expo and past events click on the gallery – www.ugandadiasporanetworking.org

Our YouTube channel also is home to some of our past video footage – https://www.youtube.com/@UgDiasporaNetworkInc

We are also rebranding our Uganda Diaspora News Portal Online –

Ronnie Mayanja

Founder – Uganda Diaspora Network

Cel. 1.978.235.2459