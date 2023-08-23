By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

As you are driving out of town from Najjera II to Kiira, a left turn downwards just after Centenary Bank’s ATMs on this road gets you onto the Najjera Buwate road which is currently being upgraded.

It is as you slope down this road that you will come across Total Buwate which is the landmark after which you will take another left turn, get onto the tarmac road just below the station and get closer to reaching the new hidden gem of a getaway in the neighborhood that the Streamside is.

Still another left turn at the end of this tarmac road will get you slopping down to a rather quiet valley with a few scattered fancy homes and a number of busy construction sites.

It is after you have crossed the stream in the bottom of the valley that you will take that final turn to your right that will lead you straight to the Streamside at the end of that close.

Here you will be welcomed by the tranquility and relaxation that you start to experience as soon as you are in the parking lot of this getaway.

This rather artistic, nature embedded and nature sensitive getaway which will leave a lasting memory in your mind lies quietly on either side of a free flowing stream that adds to the feel of a real gateway.

Just as you get in there is an ornamental plants and flowers shop that will leave many a lover of flowers and ornamental plants in awe.

Adorned with beautiful cottages that ideally should be for honeymooners, a night or more at this place will leave every guest who experiences the fine hospitality they offer asking for more.

Unique amenities

Embedded in nature, the variety of flowers, trees and ornamental plants in this place are refreshing to the mind and create a very calming and tranquil environment that will leave one not only rejuvenated but consider staying longer as well.

And if you love flowers and ornamental plants to the core, there is a flower shop for you to walk away with some of your choice in quite amazing vases as you leave.

When it comes to food, your taste buds will water at the thought of the foods served on the rich menu at the restaurant and bar in this place. From meats that leave you yearning for more to vegetable dishes that make you want to try them again, the in house Chef does put in a great shift to make sure customers get the best.

On top of this, they boast a well stocked bar with all the fine wines, liquors and cocktails you make ask for not forgetting the juices for those who love juicing in all it’s dimensions.

Other activities

If you are thinking about holding a graduation, wedding, team building or corporate get away event this place has the space and ambience to add a touch of elegance to your event.

With adequate space to host about 250 guests and a sizeable parking space as well, a children’s play area with a couple of swings, bouncing castles and related amenities, the entire family can be adequately catered for at Stream Side.

Upcoming Amenities

Plans are under way to grow the number of cottages in this place to about 30 and more in the near future in order to a accommodate more guests.

A standard size swimming pool is also in the plan of being put up to add variety to the number of activities you can indulge in while relaxing there.

Finally work is already underway to set up a zip liner for those who enjoy the thrill of zip lining you soon won’t have to travel many kilometres out of the city to enjoy the adrenaline rush that comes with a round of zip lining activity.

How do you get to Stream Side?

To easily access this beautiful gem of a getaway, you take the left turn in Najjera Two next to the Centenary Bank ATMs and catch the Najjera Buwate road you slope down till you reach Total Petrol station, take a left turn on the road just next to the petrol station and take a right turn on the road to the valley. After the stream, take a final right turn into the Stream Side where you will be welcomed by the beautiful green and adequate parking space.

WhatsApp: +256701133509

Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com