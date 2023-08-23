Officials implicated in the recent visa fixing scandal at the American Embassy in Kampala and their accomplices in the US. could be headed for a tough time following a worrying update from Washington to the effect that the matter has been keenly taken up by country’s investigation body.

Early this week, it was reported that officials at the embassy are possible accomplices in an alleged visa racketeering syndicate which equally implicates Uganda North America Association President, Henriettah Nairuba Wamala.

The scandal was unearthed following an accidental message leaked by the under fire Uganda Community leader to the effect that she has been working with embassy insiders to fix visa appointments, possibly, in exchange for some fiduciary benefits.

“Yes I have just gotten off the phone with the Consul at the American Embassy and have secured for you a slot. Drop off your passport at 12pm midday, they will be expecting you.” Reads Nairuba’s mistakenly sent message to a WhatsApp group that prompted aggrieved members to tip the authorities.

Following an inquiry by Journalist Remmy Bahati on the progress of the investigations, the US State Department, the government, through the office of the Spokesperson of the State Department – Press has finally confirmed that the matter has been taken on and stressed its seriousness.

“Hello, the following is on background, attributable to a State Department Spokesperson:

We take seriously any allegations of malfeasance concerning visas at any US. Embassy or Consulate and investigate all credible information regarding his fraud.” Reads the statement in full issued by the press office of the State Department.

As soon as the scandal surfaced, several people came out to voice their disappointment at how some leaders in UNAA have been robbing them of hard earned money with promises for easy entry into the States that have often not come to pass.

Joseph Osito, a Ugandan resident in the US pins Nairuba and her admnistration of defrauding his relative in Uganda of hundred of dollars in exchange for an invitation that didn’t come through.

If the probe finds the underfire leader culpable, imprisonment and Deportation are two possible outcomes she could face.