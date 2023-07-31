The Kabaka of Buganda Kigdom, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has praised Mirembe Estate Sentema for providing secure and standard houses which are most affordable to low-income earners in Buganda and Uganda at large.

While speaking during the official launch of the houses in Sentema Wakiso district last week, Kabaka said having a standard house in a secured area is a right of every person and every leader must work towards seeing that their people have decent and affordable homes.

“I thank the player (Buganda Land Board and Guoji Group Company (U) Limited for making this idea physical and now people can have standard houses at an affordable price. In a special way, I thank Guoji group for your association with us, we have worked with them and we ask more groups like this to join us on this cause of ensuring that our people get affordable standard houses,” said Kabaka Mutebi.

Kabaka also urged his subjects who have bought some of the houses in Mirembe estate Sentema to maintain them and also to clear their balances as per the contract. “Having houses in a well-organized community like here is a right for every person and this right must be fulfilled by leaders.”

Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga also praised the arrangement of the estate and said that the standard of the housing says a lot about the quality of life.

“As we celebrate 30 years of Kabaka’s coronation, the act of Kabaka being in our midst and launching this housing project speaks volumes about the quality of these housings that the people especially in Busiro county deserve to ensure that they improve the standards of their lives, good living means good life, means long life. I call upon Ugandans to come and buy some of these houses,” he said.

Here is what you should know about Mirembe Estate Sentema

The estate is a first-of-its-kind affordable housing project in Uganda. It is a well-planned gated community conveniently located about 12.3km from the Masanafu roundabout along the Northern Bypass and a 30 min drive from Kampala.

The project is developed with a similar concept to Mirembe Villas-Kigo with leisure supporting facilities. The residents enjoy a distinct Mediterranean architectural design and first-class supporting facilities such as a state-of-the-art shopping centre, health centre, community library, kids play area and Events Gardens. Tight all-around security and Property Management are also provided.

Mirembe Estate Sentema has different kinds of houses; Category one; 1 Bedroom House. (T1) Semi-detached, Built-up area: 40.6m2 Plot size: 122.1 Sqm. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen and dining room, 2 verandas and parking slots.

Category two; 2 Bedroom House. (T2) Semi-detached, Built-up area: 72m2 Plot size: 182.25 Sqm. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen and dining room, 2 verandas and parking slots.

Category three; 3 Bedroom House. (T3) Semi-detached, Built-up area: 87m2 Plot size: 243 Sqm, it has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 living room, 1 kitchen and dining room, 2 verandas and parking slots.

Category four; 2 Bedroom House. (T2-T) Detached, Built-up area: 72m2 Plot size: 213.75 Sqm. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen & dining room, 2 verandas and parking slots.

Category five: 3 Bedroom House. (T3-D) Detached, Built-up area: 89m2 Plot size: 270 Sqm. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 living room, 1 kitchen & dining room, 2 verandas and parking slots.

Payment can be made either in a lumpsum or in instalments.

If one is to use installments:10 per cent of the booking fee is paid immediately to secure an available plot. Second step; Balance can be settled within 24-36 months via monthly or quarterly instalments at No Interest.

One to acquire a house at Mirembe Estate Sentema, they must go through five steps; the first is to take a tour around the Estate to get an impression from sample units and choose a house located off the Site map.

The second step is signing an application form and the Pre-sales Contract for the specific house(s) of choice. The third step is to make a down payment on the selected house(s), the minimum is 10 per cent of the house price. The fourth step is to make monthly/quarterly instalments on the balance until 100 per cent of the house price is settled within a period of 24-36 months. And lastly occupation.

Another interesting fact is that the developer of Mirembe Estate Sentema is using locally made material from the foundation up to the finishing. Also, all the interior designing is done by professional Ugandans under the theme of Buy Uganda Build Uganda.

Meanwhile for more information, please contact +256702745070/ 702591625/ 700127464/ 750581282/ 780139316/ 785613003/ 788243930. Or meet them at their offices located at Garden City Shopping and Leisure Centre shop LG-5, Guoji Group Company (U) Limited. Or visit them on www.mirembestates.co.ug