A businessman and property magnet Haruna Sentongo has urged fellow Ugandans to challenge themselves to contribute to their own development, as well as that of their villages, towns and country they want to live in.

Haruna who became a recognized millionaire in his young days as a University student, rose from selling bags in Kampala’s arcades to prominence as one of the leading real estate moguls in Kampala city. In a past interview with Watchdog Uganda, he confessed that his start-up capital was USD100, which in today’s currency is about Ugx370,000.

In a tweet, Mr Sentongo has urged Ugandans to own up their prosperity.

“It’s is our job to develop Uganda, no one else, you are the developers of your own village, home town / country , don’t wait start now.” He posted.

When Haruna who has gone on to pioneer modern real estate developments in Kampala’s less attractive suburbs, eventually changing their fortunes, and turning slums into attractive investment destinations, speaks, it is imperative that his message is heard loudly and clearly.

The Founder and CEO of Haruna Enterprises and Haruna Group Ltd is known for being a workaholic and physically taking part in the running of affairs in his businesses.

His story of success is however not devoid of challenges which realistically gives him credence to inspire dreamers who fear to try out their luck or have given him on their dreams. Haruna has had to overcome several setbacks himself, to reach where he is, including when one of his new properties in Kisenyi, collapsed causing him losses worth billions of shillings.

However, Haruna has mastered the mantra of “Never Give Up”. He has continued to invest like nothing is holding him back, which has today made him the master of slum transformation.

Uganda being one of the countries with a big youth dividends, but with poor work ethics, words of Haruna, still in his youthful days, ring a bell and point to the reality that unless one works hard and finds how to contribute to their wellbeing, the prosperity and decent lives they want to enjoy will not be funded by outsiders.

Haruna who has invested in developments of properties in Ntinda, Kisenyi, Wandegeya, and Nakasero, has made his properties attractive by providing standby generators, free open unlimited WiFi, Parking space for all, and removed utility bill payments – these are all done to attract modern workers and make working more fun.

The businessman is remembered for writing off rent arrears from his tenants in the post covid-19 days to enable his tenants return to work. And when hawkers were sent off the streets of Kampala, he provided them a temporary space at his Segawa Market mall in Kisenyi, as KCCA creates markets to house them.