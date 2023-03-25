State Minister for Investment Ms Evelyn Anite has commended members of the Lohana Community for level of industry. The minister posted on her twitter page following the successful Lohana International Business Forum (LIBF) at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort Hotel in Kampala.

“The LOHANA’s are the big names at the centre of our economic transformation for job creation Agenda. They are; Dr Sudir Ruparelia group, Madhavni group, Nytil group and Lord Popat etc. Thank you LOHANA’s for Investing in Ug and for creating jobs for our youth,” Ms Anite posted on her Twitter space.

The minister underscores the fact that the members of the Lohana community, part of the Asian family in Uganda, have contributed enormously to the economy, and have championed the largely businesses in the country, among which is Ruparelia Group hatched in Kampala, Madhvani Group founded in Jinja, among others.

At the event graced by President Museveni as chief guest, the Chairperson board of trustees of Lohana community in Uganda Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia on Wednesday, thanked the President of Uganda for his good leadership and policies which have led to the transformation of Uganda. He said, Uganda was tremendously having more stability, security and confidence of investors which he attributed to the leadership of the ruling party.

“Uganda has many natural resources, a young and increasingly educated workforce, steadily rising middle income and more stable in governance including micro economic policies which makes an ideal environment for a long term investment.” Said Dr. Sudhir who also serves as the Ruparelia Group Chairperson said.

Ruparelia Group is one of Uganda’s top tax payers, and its commercial and hospitality arms, are among the biggest in the country.

Dr. Sudhir added, “We have invested in commercial activities like agro-processing, ICT, construction, pharmaceuticals, hospitality and education,” he said of the growing influence of the Lohana Community in the country’s productive sectors.

On his part, President Museveni told the Lohana business community that the struggle of NRM to wake up Ugandans to stop working only for consumption but also for money is moving well and expressed confidence that the coming together of Africa that had been fragmented for a long time will ensure a ready market for the products.