Hot off the press, the majority of the Members of Parliament have seem to covey the language down pat to each other, in terms of their deliberation on matters regarding homosexuality. Much as George S Patton in his words stated; “if everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking”, the MPs have nixed this and kaput the odds.

Striving as a country, with cherished values, morals and culture, written and unwritten, ‘everyone’ hints to zero down and populace with the local realities, despite the plurality of the tribes in the country, that ideally shows how interconnected and superlative culture is!

As an erstwhile student of Humanity, I am tongue-held. In my classes of Anthropology, the professor on several occasions emphasized the aspect of cultural sensitivity which he in other words termed as “no better or worse culture”. He further stated the aspect of cultural relativism, which emphasis the fact that cultures differ fundamentally from one another, and so do the moral frameworks that structure relations within different societies

Further, the professor of developmental social work had the last stick in the match box to set my mind a blaze, he said that, “every individual is unique and should be understood, treated and respected in that way”. Considering the bill, I beg to go and revise my notes diligently and have further studies on cultures.

However, while I’m not an expert on law, I know that we have moral law, the legal law and the moral- legal law where homosexuality falls in, it’s important that the cause-effect relationship is resolutely understood and harmonized.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know one another; they don’t know one another because they have not communicated with one another.”

Albeit the legislatures seem to be on course together with the back up of the majority, which is “okay.” I wish not to fathom much in the bill rather what’s of us if we delve to understand, work together and above all be united (Ubuntu) for the development of welfare.

Noticing the majority of Members of Parliament speak the language of morality, walk with their heads up and speak with enthusiasm, created a thread of hope in this country if actualized for all, contrary to singing difference in ideologies.

A quote once said “We are all human until race disconnected us, religion separated us, politics divided us and wealth classified us.”

Considering the stand of the country that belongs to more than 45million people, a lot of moral decadence is happening, fond with signs and symptoms of “everyone for himself and God for us all”, not only homosexuality per say.

One would ask whether it’s morally right to steal from the already impoverished people, to discriminate, to gait on human rights, to have poor infrastructures, to have no medicines in the health facilities and beneath hands in the National treasury for personal interest.

Prior to the anti homosexuality bill, everyone was struggling with the spelling of “Karamoja.” I hope we don’t forget that soon.

We a wait to see whether the “queen bee’s” will also be deprived off the royal jelly or it’s about selecting which maggots to remove in mushrooms and what to eat.The 45 million are waiting to see people walk the talk, ofcourse charity begins at home. If not why not.

Much as the unison against homosexuality is trussed on a weak thread; characterized by the need to gain popularity, win the hearts of the voters for the next election, be on the side of the majority for records and cover up the mismatch antecedent to the bill, unity is power.

If we continue to identify ourselves along lines of ideology, it’s indisputable that we shall come to a common ground on few matters and we shall continue to be neo to other states.