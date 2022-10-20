Stanbic Bank Uganda has donated a consignment of medical equipment worth UGX. 10 million to Kagadi General Hospital in a bid to boost maternal healthcare in Kagadi District.

The consignment was delivered to hospital authorities yesterday by Stanbic bank branches of Bwamiramira in Kibaale and Kagadi district.

Part of the consignment included 100 Mama Kits, 5 blood pressure machines, 12 mattresses, 60 Mosquito nets, 3 beds including 1 delivery bed which were handed over to the district leaders in the Art shade at Kagadi hospital in Kagadi town council, Kagadi District.

Meble Nsemere, the Regional manager Stanbic bank said the move was aimed at reducing maternal mortality and improving maternal health by equipping the hospital with medical items, since it serves patients from Ntoroko, Kikube, Kibaale, Kyenjojo districts.

The Medical superintendent Kagadi General Hospital Gregory Kaijamurumbi while addressing different stakeholders at the occasion said between 300-600 babies are delivered weekly at the facility and hence there is need to lobby for more equipment.

Besides, the LCV Chairperson for Kagadi district Ndibwami B Yosia warned civil servants against absconding of duty which leads to lack of man power that the facility needs to effectively operate.

Also speaking at the function, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Buyaga East Constituency, Kagadi district Hon. Musana Eric Acaali informed the meeting that critical demand for the hospital including staffing gaps, health infrastructure has been submitted to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for consideration.

In his closing remarks the Resident District Commissioner (RDC)for Kagadi district Nicholas Kamukama thanked Stanbic bank for the consignment and urged residents to regularly go for regular medical checkups for health monitoring.

It is important to note that one out of every 49 women in Uganda die of maternal complications related to pregnancy or childbirth. According to UNICEF, Uganda’s mortality rate is about 440 deaths per 100,000 births, implying that about 16 mothers die every day.

All the above sad happenings are registered amidst significant improvements made towards maternal health care especially with investment in antenatal and neonatal specialized treatment.

It should of course be remembered that Stanbic bank Uganda has in the past weeks stepped up its community give back activities, as a way of actualizing its social responsiveness, for instance; on October 19th, the financial entity bailed out Masaka Regional Referral hospital with a package of medical equipment which was also valued at UGX. 10 million.