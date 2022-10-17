The government of Uganda will pump more money into the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) to enhance its research initiatives aimed at addressing food, feed and nutritional security.

State plans to inject more funds into NARO, on top of showering it with legal support was revealed yesterday by the country’s Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, during the World Food Day 2022 commemoration at National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI), Namulonge, Wakiso district, in which she was the chief guest.

Nabbanja was flanked by the Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, country head for Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) Antonio Querido, and Deputy Director for Word Food Program (WFP) Uganda, Marcus Prior.

Organized under the auspices of MAAIF in partnership with WFP, NARO and FAO, the celebrations were tailored under the theme “Leave no one behind, Better Production, Better nutrition, Better environment and Better life”.

Prime Minister Nabbanja remarked that the NRM government continues to prioritize agriculture as one of the key factors to drive Uganda’s economy in terms of employment, food, nutritional security and wealth creation, but also underlined that a lot needs to be done, mostly in the field of funding for agricultural research.

“But we need to do more. You heard from our Executive Director NARO, Baguma [Ronald]. Baguma I am aware of your concerns as leader of government business, I think we need to do more. You have earned my support,” Hon. Nabbanja said.

Her response was triggered by direct appeals made by NARO deputy Executive Director Ronald Baguma, in which he pleaded for more government funding in research initiatives undertaken by the agro-based entity, noting that is unfortunately funded below the required level.

“We are operating below the low level of funding, as NARO, the optimal level of funding to make us operate better is UGX. 300 billion but over the years we have never ever operated below the low level which is UGX. 150 billion, we have a funding gap, we can do better with a slight increase in funding to ensure that we are able to roll out as many technologies as possible,” pleaded Baguma.

This funding according to Baguma is needed to improve the tremendous achievements registered by NARO since 2010, which include the introduction of a total of 32 different maize varieties, 24 different beans varieties, nine different rice varieties, 9 different cassava varieties and other species in the animal industry which have permeated the farming system on top of contributing to food and nutritional security.

Nevertheless, Baguma also appealed to government to help NARO defuse the challenge of land alienation by several malignant elements, more salary enhancement for scientists and also a legal framework that makes it possible for NARO pioneered groundbreaking technologies to permeate the population.

“Our land is being encroached from all corners. For today and the future, there is need, urgent need to gazette land for research solely for the purpose of research. Through you, we seek the support of government to ensure that actually land is protected, ” said Baguma.

Hon. Nabbanja added that the agricultural sector is registering tremendous progress that is contributing 26.2% of Growth Domestic Product (GDP), 54% of exports and employing over 70% of Uganda’s population.

This, she said is a result of continued investment in agriculture and efforts intensification in supporting the provision of planting materials as well as delivery of agriculture extension services.

While addressing the congregation, Minister for MAAIF Hon. Frank Tumwebaze echoed that for agriculture to be sustainable, the state must produce enough to secure its people, ensure that animals are fed in a way that is in tandem with environmental conservation.

“Our focus honorable Prime Minister is now not only food security, but also animal feed, nutrition and environmental security,” said Hon. Tumwebaze.

Uganda yesterday joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Food Day owing to the fact that it is among 193 countries that embraced the United Nations 2030 sustainable development agenda and 17 sustainable development goals.