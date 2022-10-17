By Wilson Kamukono

MASAKA: National Resistance Movement Buganda Youth League has petitioned President Yoweri Museveni to stand again in 2026 and beyond saying he still has unfinished tasks ahead which among others include East African integration and oil projects.

In their two paged petition the youth indicated that President Museveni has always responded to their request and they are hopeful that he will affirmatively accept their heartily request

Ibrahim Kitatta, chairman Buganda National Resistance Movement (NRM) league noted that president Museveni’s age has come with resilience and vast experience in management which puts him in a position to lead other East African leaders to a borderless region that will result in Economic integration and transformation.

“The reason why we are petitioning the president is that he is silent about his coming back since we won the election in 2021 and many people are making projective statements which have made us reawaken our voices as NRM youth,”

Mr. Augustine Bukululu, chairperson of youth NRM Kyotera district noted that it’s only president Museveni who can ensure that oil is out of the ground, build a refinery, and secure the oil pipeline in face of opposition and the European Union who are against it.

“Oil resource is a game changer economically that’s why we need competent leaders like President Museveni who will face whoever is sabotaging oil project and have it delivered,” he said

Mr. Bukululu noted that president Museveni must safeguard the gains of the 1986 revolution such as freedom of speech, democracy, and security of all persons, prosperity, and a professional army, equality of all people, and eliminating sectarianism and social-economic transformation.

Mr. Gonzaga Mutesasira, the NRM youth chairperson of Lwengo district noted that any other person interested in leading the movement should not therefore prematurely disturb the unity of the movement and its efforts in service delivery but should wait for president Museveni to prepare this country at a standard where we shall not go back to dark days.

“We request president Museveni because he is tested enough to lead this country into the transformed economy with peace and security before another sabotage,”

Mr. Nicholas Niwagaba chairperson of the western league who is coordinating the petitions countrywide from youth urging the president to stand in 2026 says that he will deliver the Buganda youth petition to President Museveni and other NRM offices.

“We have already mobilized one million signatures of youth urging the president to stand because of unfinished tasks but our target is seven million signatures,” he said

On the second of October during celebrations of the belated Mitooma District Youth Day at Bubangizi secondary school playground youth endorsed President Museveni as their candidate in 2026.

The function was also attended by Vice President Maj Gen Jessica Alupo, Internal Affairs Minister Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, Defense Minister Vincent Ssempijja, and Constitution and affairs minister Nobert Mao who equally signed a letter of support for President Yoweri Museveni’s re-election bid in 2026.

Museveni, 78, has ruled since 1986. In 2026, he will be 82 years old. In perhaps the clearest indication that Museveni will run again in 2026, Justice Minister Norbert Mao told youths in Mitooma that the president assigned him the task of organizing a consensus for transition in Uganda starting in 2031.