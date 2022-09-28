Experts at Tondeka Metro Company (TMC) Limited have commended the innovative works done by Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC), which they say will improve their growth prospects.

In addition, TMC contends that the advanced know-how design and intellectual capability exhibited by Kiira Motors will work towards the growth of a sound domestic industrial base to global competitiveness, on top of providing employment opportunities to thousands of Ugandans.

TMC is a transport entity contracted by the Ministry of Works and Transport in Uganda to provide Mass Transit Bus System (MTBS) services to people in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA).

This prime aim by the transport ministry will be facilitated by the introduction of electric, as well as diesel 85 capacity carrier buses to provide safest, convenient and most affordable transport services.

The operation of these buses is in tandem with greening, as they do not emit any toxic gases into the atmosphere, which will work to curb health risks brought about by air pollution in the city.

Mr. Maurice Mukiibi, the head of communications at TMC in an interview with this website, revealed that after the successful testing of specifications chiefly technology related tools like wifi routers, cashless paying systems among others, the company is ready to serve citizens in Kampala and other fastest growing urban areas within the radius of 25 Km from the central business district at subsidized fares.

“This is not only changing the transport land scape, but also the ecosystem, starting from helping customers to save money, they will save money because transport has not been affordable all through, people are spending 60% of their salaries on transport, so this is going to be much affordable,” Mr. Mukiibi remarked.

With Kiira Motors being their main stakeholders, TMC intends to leverage these high-tech buses to put smiles on faces of city dwellers by improving the way they go about their daily activities.

For instance for the first time ever, the buses introduced by TMC will be equipped with free wifi for clients, meaning a client will not need to walk out of the bus to buy data for communication, since wifi will be provided free of charge.

Aside being a major source of income for people working in the company itself like drivers, stewards, mechanics, etc, the entry of TMC into the transport arena will usher in other impressive opportunities, hence improving house hold incomes.

As noted by the Chairman for TMC, Mr. Stephen Mawejje, there will be construction of bus terminals, each on at least seven acres of land at points where their operations will end on major roads plying in and out of the city, and this will create space for shops, pharmacies restaurants, saloons, hence creating more employment for the youth in those areas.

“The transport battle cannot be accomplished by us alone as Tondeka, we don’t have the capability, but our major future prospect is to capitalize our services on main roads, all major routes plying in and out of the city, we will be there but we will also construct terminals at which our operations will end like in Kakiri, Mukono and others,” noted Mr. Mawejje.

Kiira Motors is an indigenous automaker mandated to produce both diesel and electric buses, meaning transport companies in Uganda and even the whole of East Africa can now place orders at KMC and obtain buses in any quantities, which will be delivered on a very short notice.

Recently on September 6th as part of the progressive cooperation, TMC received the first batch of 5 diesel buses from KMC, in its efforts to actualize a coordinated and efficient transport system in Kampala, which speaks to the strategic goal of a smart city.

In the next batch, they will be supplied with both diesel and electric buses, and by the end of this year, they will be in possession of 26 buses from KMC.

Tondeka’s prime goal is to obtain a fleet of 1,300 buses needed to operate in the first four years of their service, on top of creating about 13,000 for Ugandans in their first 3 years of operation.