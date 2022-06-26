Uganda Airlines, the national flagship passenger and cargo carrier is seeking to hire a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who will be reporting to the Board of Directors, of the same entity.

He/she will be responsible for leading and driving the business and success of the Airline, and charged with the role of devising and executing the its strategy.

Key duties and responsibilities:

●Strategy formulation and implementation

●Commercial management

●Financial management

●Operations management

●People management

●Corporate communications

●Stakeholder relationship management

●Compliance management

●Oversight of the Airline information systems

Qualifcations and experience

1. An honours bachelor’s degree in any feld.

2. A post graduate training in Administration or any other business-related course.

3.10+ years aviation experience at senior management level (Executive Committee).

4.Experience in marketing and commercial aspects of the airline’s business, including knowledge of airline commercial systems.

5. Previous or current experience as CEO, COO or CCO of a successful commercial

airline.

6.Experience in airline financial management fundamentals.

7 .Experience in network, scheduling and planning of flights (commercial and charter)

8.Experience in customer experience and loyalty programs management.

Experience in managing people at various levels.

Skills required

1.Leadership and Management

2.Stakeholder management

3. Innovation

4.Decision making

5. Negotiation and attention to detail

6. Business acumen (fnancial management)

7.People management and team building

8.Report writing, presentation and execution

9.Coaching and mentoring

How to apply

Interested persons who meet the above criteria are encouraged to download and fill the application form to provide details about how their experience is relevant to the duties and responsibilities, described in the job description as well as send their curriculum vitae and the application form to ug_hrs@pwc.com by not later than Friday 8 July 2022.

Note should also be taken, that candidates outside the aviation industry but who have comparable experience from other sectors and can demonstrate ability to execute the tasks highlighted above are also encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

More about Uganda Airlines

The national flagship cargo and passenger carrier provides scheduled air transportation services in East Africa and near-international markets.

It was set up to enhance Uganda’s competitiveness, by reducing the cost of air transport and easing connectivity to and from Uganda; to support faster harnessing of opportunities in the economy (tourism, agriculture, minerals, oil and gas); and fulfil the requirement to establish air transport infrastructure, to meet the growing demand for air transport (passenger and cargo).

Its goal is to create a hub at Entebbe International Airport, interconnecting passengers North-South, East-West across Africa, to regional destinations and destinations in Europe, Middle East and Asia.