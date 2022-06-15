Airtel Uganda The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G coverage in Uganda, has been named the most admired Telecom brand in the 2022 Brand Africa top 100 event organized at Protea Hotel, recently (3rd June 2022).

Running for the 12th year, Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands is a consumer-led survey that seeks to establish brand preferences across Africa. The survey was conducted in 28 countries covering all economic regions in Africa and collectively accounting for more than 85% of the continent’s population and Gross Domestic Product, it is the most comprehensive survey on brands in Africa.

To feature on the list, brands had to be recalled in at least one country other than their domicile market.

Commenting on the achievement, Airtel Uganda Head of Marketing, Henry Njoroge appreciated the award organizers for championing and celebrating the excellence of industry players through forums like the Brand Africa Survey where Airtel Uganda was recognized as the most admired Telecom brand in Uganda.

Njoroge said, “Airtel’s positioning as the Smartphone Network in Uganda and across the region inspires us to constantly innovate and introduce products and services that offer what the market needs, by connecting families to their loved ones, businesses to their clientele, as well as enabling access to affordable mobile financial transaction on the Airtel Money platform.”

While handing over the accolade, Thebe Ikalafeng , Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership, noted, “We celebrate Airtel, among other participants that were recognized in the 2022 Brand Africa Survey.”

He added, “Despite the pandemic, African brands have increased their share of the Top 100 most admired brands by 4% to comprise 17% in the 2022 survey. Brand Africa top 100 awards seek to recognize brands that create a positive image for Africa, showcase its diversity, and drive its competitiveness.”

The recognition came in at the time when Airtel was recognized as the fastest mobile network at the mobile world congress in Barcelona, Spain as the company works towards bridging the digital inclusion gap in Uganda based on the belief that access to the internet and affordable calls has the power to change lives and promote innovativeness among the youth in Uganda and the region.