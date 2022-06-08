The real estate and property development sector is growing fast. Many suburban areas or metropolitan centers have changed face with the modern facilities being erected day and night.

Renowned businessman Hamis Kiggundu is one of those who are playing a significant part in growing the real estate sector. Many know him for Ham Towers, Ham Shopping Mall, Ham Shopping Grounds, Nakivubo Stadium and the White House replica in Uganda, but Kiggundu has spread out in different parts of the country, establishing fancy estates only seen previously in magazines.

Ham Palm Villas ICT Corporate Smart Homes

Under his Ham Group of Companies, Ham has made significant progress on his one of kind ICT gated Smart Homes Community dubbed Ham Palm Villas.

Night view of one of the Smart Homes on Sale

The well-planned ICT Gated Corporates Smart Homes Community with 500 Finished Corporate Smart Homes and Organized Virtual Customizable Smart Homes with house Plans. This makes it undoubtedly the largest and on ICT corporate smart homes community in Uganda.

The Ham Palm Villas have transformed Wakiso into an upscale residence indeed.

Ham says he is trying to introduce something new to the market.

“In my estate, I have introduced something that is new to the market. I am offering ICT corporate smart homes. I want to add value and class to our way of living which has not been the case in Uganda so far. I can see that it is being done in the European countries because I have also invested in the UK,” he says.

“By nature, God made a choice and put us where we belong. I am African and I am Ugandan. I am so proud of my country and I love it very much. Whatever I desire out there, I would want to do it here. Instead of me moving to a European country to work, I would rather work hard and make a difference here in Uganda.”

Ham adds that; “We should not leave Africa chasing our dreams but rather transform Africa Our Motherland into our dreamland based on Reason and Reality.”

Patrick Nelson Byekwaso, the Kajjansi Town Council Chairperson, says that Ham Palm Villas are “the only smart homes in the area and a model for better housing and urbanization for a town struggling with planning.”

“Away from contributing to property tax, the planning offers ideas on how to enlarge and priotise organized development within the area,” Byekwaso says.

Interiors and Amenities

The Corporate Smart Homes include; a Wi-Fi-covered clubhouse, swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness center and an already functioning sports complex with netball and volleyball courts, salons, ample parking, health care facilities, an international school, and a supermarket.

They also offer a well-organized 2 way road network with solar lighting system with a central modern up-to-date security system connecting direct to the Entebbe express highway and located right next to a golf course. Residents can take comfort in knowing a modern security system protects them and their property.

A Corporate Smart Home in the Ham Palm Villas Comprises of:

5-7 spacious bedrooms, plus a maid’s room all self-contained.

Spacious living room, dining and kitchen on open floor plan.

Cathedral high – ceiling in the living room.

A Pajama / Family Lounge on the 1st floor with a balcony extension.

Panorama view with huge windows.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with plenty of extra spaces for multipurpose use as storage or reading areas.

The terrace on top with a gardening pouch that is front facing, world-class finishes, fittings.

Some of the Master Bedroom features

Another feature that is beneficial to the residents is access to high-speed internet fiber. The official website for Ham Enterprises Uganda claims that the homes are “Not just corporate smart homes but a Smart lifestyle.”

There are three typologies available that range from 12 decimals for the normal corporate smart homes to 24 decimals for the luxury corporate smart homes. These smart homes are two stories each and contain 5 to 7 bedrooms, an open floor plan with huge windows, a spacious living room with high ceilings, world-class fittings and finishings, and a smart parking for up to 4 cars.

Virtual Corporate smart homes on Sale

In the ICT estate, tycoon Ham is not only selling corporate smart homes, but also virtual corporate smart customizable homes with house plans.

Those who want to postulate for themselves can simply buy either: 50×100 or 100X100 virtual corporate smart homes and postulate for themselves customized homes selected from within the available customizable house plans. So, one buys a Virtual corporate Smart Home with a preferred house plan.

Sample House Plans to Choose from

International super star Akon has been the first person to buy himself a finished corporate smart home in the gated ICT smart homes community.

The Ham Palm Villas smart Homes are “exquisitely designed with meticulously attentive architectural intellect. They are meant for the connoisseurs of the society who deserve nothing less than the very best.”

These ICT corporates smart homes are strategically located next to a golf Course off the Kampala – Entebbe Express Highway in Akright City, Wakiso District about 18 Kilometers away from Kampala City Centre or just 15 minutes to the Airport.