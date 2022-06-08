At least 203 asylum seekers entered Uganda on Tuesday at Nyakabande Transit Center through Bunagana border as M23 rebels continue to cause atrocities in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Congolese nationals have been freeing to Uganda since late March,after M23 rebels launched their attacks on the Eastern part of the DRC.

According to the Resident District commissioner for Kisoro, Hajji Shafique Ssekandi, the cumulative number of asylum seekers at Nyakabande Transit Center manually registered from 28th March 2022 is 28,362 individuals of 14,761 Households.

According to Ssekandi,no fighting was reported in DRC and the border area kept calm on Tuesday with trucks moving to Goma.

Seekandi further revealed that the Situation remains calm and normal on Ugandan border but tension is still high in DRC due to heavy military deployments.

All asylum seekers who enter Uganda are immediately vaccinated against cholera.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has of late accused Rwanda of aiding the M23 rebels in eastern DRC. This has resulted into a diplomatic standoff between the two countries.