Uganda Airlines Airbus A330neo has proved its worth as it shines at Dubai Airshow.

The National carrier showcased its Airbus at the invitation of aircraft manufacturer Airbus-a few weeks after launching long-haul international routes.

Uganda Airlines is using aircraft (A330neo) to showcase at the ongoing Dubai Airshow taking place at Al Maktoum Airport, Dubai. The show is running from November 14-18, 2021.

Why Airbus A330-800neo?

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The A330-800neo (new engine optimization) is one of two Airbuses that Uganda Airlines ordered in July 2019, shortly after the state-owned airline relaunched after close to 20 years out of business. And is one of the best classes from the Airbus Company.

It’s powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000s, the aircraft is configured with 20 business, 28 premium economy and 213 economy seats in the latest Airspace cabin interior, all powered with over 1.6m various lighting colour systems to suit your mood, environment and time zoning. This gives Airbus customers an unparalleled travel experience.

Uganda Airlines Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Manager Lamar Shakila Rahim, says the Dubai Air show is an opportunity for Uganda Airlines to share their commitment to clean flying with a long-term initiative of flying the green and reducing their carbon footprint in the Aviation Industry, as depicted through the improved efficiency of A330neo fleet.

He adds that some of the new exhibitors at the event include, Uganda, Israel, the Czech Republic and Belgium while companies like Rafael, Elbit, Accenture, Eurosam, NAFFCO and G42 are also participating for the first time.

The show is having a major focus on new technologies, so there’s a brand-new conference stage, Tech Xplore, which will highlight how emerging technologies are helping reboot aviation and changing the entire flying experience.

One of the biggest highlights, as always, will be the static park and flying display, which will feature some of the world’s most advanced aircraft. These include Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook, Embraer’s KC-390, the Dassault Rafale, Japan’s Kawasaki C-2, Russian Helicopters’ ANSAT, Ka-52 and Mi-28 helos, and Leonardo’s AW609 and Uganda’s A330neo.

Uganda Airlines Ag. CEO, Jennifer Musiime Bamuturaki is among the top brass from Uganda that accompanied the team to grace the occasion.

The bi-annual five-day event features more than 1,200 exhibitors including 200 first-time companies, 80 startups, representatives from 148 countries and more than 160 aircraft on display.