With the on going Covid-19 pandemic and simultaneous Lockdowns,many people are stressed, bored, others need to tryout new adventure.

Well, look no further, EXO Mix Drink is here to give you a new episode of unmatched adventure with zero boredom. All you gotta do is to love this new favourite drink.

EXO Mix Drink which is already on the Ugandan market is an alcopop drink, manufactured with highest quality standards in Belgium.

Timothy Mukisa, the brand’s Operations Manager says the drink withholds its uniqueness in two flavors; Vodka Energy Mix- an energy drink with a vodka just enough to discover your enigmatic self-side and Vodka Orange Mix- a drink that is a replica of a new cocktail experience which gives you a sweet taste of Oranges.

“So now you realize both the strength and passion are mixed in a 250ml can and alc. 18% as sparkle for the hype identity of the moment. If you need to enjoy to the fullest without compromising the sense that makes us appreciated by friends, family and the new people you intend to meet. EXO Mix is the answer,” says Mr Mukisa.

“For home parties, outdoor functions, tours, game drives, EXO Mix definitely the best choice.”

