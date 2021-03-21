Ruparelia Group under its real estate development arm- Meera Investments on Saturday officially unveiled Bukoto Living, a nine-floor condominium home project in Uganda’s capital city, Kampala.

Bukoto Living situated at the confluence borders of Bukoto, Naguru, and Ntinda, has 27 homes in a 2-3-4- and 5-bedroom configuration.

The developers of the project Sheena and Rajiv Ruparelia said this is the first of its kind lifestyle property in Uganda with a Swimming pool, Rooftop bar, Terrace, Restaurant, and recreational with a Luxury Living.

After the opening, Rajiv, the managing director of Ruparelia Group, tweeted,

“Proud to launch Bukoto Living- a new step in growing the housing sector in Uganda. @bukoto_living”

A lifestyle property is a home that has one or more unique features that help improve daily quality of life.

Bukoto is now firmly established as one of the most desirable areas to live in within Kampala, neighboring Naguru and Ntinda. Bukoto Living sits 150 meters from the Bukoto – Ntinda highway, with easy access to shopping, schools and medical facilities all within a 2 km radius.

Bukoto Living is the latest development added to this area, distinguished by outdoor communal areas, landscaped gardens, contemporary architecture, and luxurious views overlooking the whole of Kampala.

The building will be managed by Meera Investments and Crane Management Services, the property development and management arms, respectively, of the Ruparelia Group.