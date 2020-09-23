Kabaka’s housing estate in Sentema must be the best deal for anyone who wants to be a homeowner in Kampala city’s vicinity.

The project where home owners book and pay in installments is under construction and many people have taken advantage of the early booking good price.

That is why there is a rush to grab a housing unit situated in an organized gated environment, in a location less than 20km from Kampala’s central business district.

Today we bring you a lady who is one of the early buyers of the housing units. She spoke to Watchdog Uganda and said this was a dream come true.

Annette Mukasa learned about this project from a news pop on Whatsapp and sought more information about Kabaka Estate in Sentema. She learned that it was built by the developers of Mirembe Villas Kigo.

She booked her home and her unit is under construction.

“I got to learn about the Sentema housing project from a workmate who had seen it on a Whatsup forum,” Annette Mukasa whose home is under construction by one of the best engineering companies in the country, says. “I picked interest because of it’s a long payment period and manageable cost.”

The payment schedule allows home owners in Kabaka’s Sentema estate to pay in installments until they complete the full payment. The housing unit comes with services such as water and power supply, rubbish collection, security, compound and house maintenance. Power and water supply are run on a pre-paid system for the purpose of giving residents a convenient community life.

Mrs Mukasa says she trusted the company managing the estate because it is the same one that built Mirembe Villas in Kigo, possibly the most organized gated residential neighbourhood in Uganda. The project is also owned by the Kingdom of Buganda which is possibly the largest land owner in Uganda with great locations especially around Lake Victoria and Kampala City.

Apart from the affordability of the homes, Mrs Mukasa says, “The other reason was because it was being managed by Mirembe Villas foundation, a renowned housing estate manager and Buganda Kingdom whom I trust entirely as land owners.”

Mrs Mukasa did not stop at buying her property, she has however also shared her secret with others.

There is nowhere in Kampala or Wakiso where one can buy land and build a decent but affordable home in an enviable environment like Sentema.

Mrs Mukasa said, “I shared with a few people who also picked interest and joined the project”.

Mrs Mukasa has already signed off her contracts and knows what exactly she is expecting of her home. Next year, she will be one of the first people to be handed keys of their homes in this new secure and organized neighbourhood.

There are still housing units left for booking because this housing estate will go up to 400 units.

The first time Watchdog Uganda wrote about this project, the one-bedroom unit was going at Sh45 million. But because the demand is going up, the lowest price is now at Sh52 million. The price might be much different by close of the year as the booking is on a first come first serve basis.

The most beautiful part of booking your house from Mirembe Villas office located at Garden City is that the rate at which you book your house doesn’t change until you complete your payment.

The housing estate is going to have 400 units of 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms.

The estate is also going to have a modern shopping area, clinic, green park for meetings, weddings and parties for residents.

