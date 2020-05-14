In the silence of Covid-19, banks allowed its essential workers at key branches to continue serving their customers.

But the staff at dfcu Tuskys Ntinda, did not live to the billing of “essential” staff. Instead, they have siphoning millions of shillings from customers to personal accounts.

dfcu bank has moved to suspend its staff involved in the fraud whose seriousness has not been established.

Reports indicate that Elizabeth Kyosimiire and others have been in a habit of deducting money from unsuspecting customers for a long period of time.

A trusted source told this website, “Her last day was Tuesday when a customer made a EFT and obviously that’s authorised from head office. It was of sh10m but immediately it went through she also made her eft to her personal account, same money, so at head office they wondered how come there’s a double payment hence detecting fraud.”

It has emerged that this habit has been going on since 2018.

“She has been using her colleagues system passwords to credit her account”, a source said, adding, “as we talk now the entire staff of Ntinda branch is on indefinite suspension.”