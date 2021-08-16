The Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni has appealed to teachers and learners aged 18 years and above to go for Covid-19 vaccination ahead of planned schools reopening.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mrs Museveni said following President Yoweri Museveni’s partial easing of the lockdown on some sectors on 31 July, 2021, institutions of learning were kept closed for some time until certain conditions are attended to. These conditions included getting all teaching staff and learners aged 12 and 18 in the institutions vaccinated.

“Today, we appeal to the public to join us in efforts of mobilizing our teachers and learners aged 18 years and above in all the Education Institutions of Learning – both public and private, to go for their Covid-19 vaccination jab. The task of mobilizing our teachers and learners to get vaccinated cannot be left to the Ministry responsible for Education alone,” Mrs Museveni who is also the First Lady said.

“The Ministry of Health does publish information about all district and health facilities these vaccines have been supplied to. The Ministry of Health shall inform the public once Covid-19 vaccines that are approved for people 12-16 years of age have become available. All vaccines issued by government are not paid for by the recipients.”

She also urged all stakeholders in the local governments such as District Chairpersons and Councilors, RDCs and RCCs, CAOs, DEOs among others to go out and sound the trumpet of mobilizing teachers to be vaccinated.

“Please use your formal and informal structures to get your respective teaching staff and the critical non-academic staff to go get their Covid-19 jab.”

Last month while delivering his state of nation address on Covid-19, President Museveni said schools will not reopen until a sizeable number of learners, teachers, and non-teaching staff have received at least one jab.

He, however, added that the Education ministry and their health counterparts should work out a plan that will see the reopening for medical students since they are categorized as health workers thus being essential.

The government will have to vaccinate at least 2.24 million people to have schools reopened. But, the achievement of this objective will depend entirely on the availability and supply of vaccines.

Uganda currently expects a supply of about 3.6 million Covid-19 vaccines. Of these, 1.6 million vaccines are donations from China, the united states, Norway, and the United Kingdom while the rest have been ordered by the government all expected to be received between August and September.