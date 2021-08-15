Singer Cathrine Kusasira has revealed why she wants to stand for East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP seat.

During an interview on Spark TV’s livewire show on Friday, Kusasira said she is the best and sweetest candidate to take on the EALA seat and she will be running on the NRM flag.

“I was inspired by Hon Muhammad Ssegirinya. His dream to be a legislator came true in spite of many people’s criticism,” said Kusasira who is also the presidential advisor on Kampala affairs.

She also disclosed that she has the required academic documents to contest for the post saying she returned to school and has everything she needs to contest.