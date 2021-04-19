The reopening of the country’s borders in October 2020 to the rest of the world signaled a much sought for progress for the tourism industry.

Since then, thousands of international and local travelers have arrived or departed the country to visit their favourite tourism sites.

The ‘return to normal’ has, however, been hampered by lack of transport options, especially across the region with travelers and guides alike blaming this on high costs.

The problem has been eased after Car Rental Congo Sarl, officially resumed operations after numerous efforts to re-open business were frustrated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which offers Car Hire services within the Democratic Republic of Congo and the rest of East and Central Africa is based in Goma and Kampala with offices in Bukavu, Kinshasa, Kisangani, Lubumbashi and

According to Moses Byamungu, a director, their main targets are the travelers visiting DR Congo for adventure in mainly the primate parks of Virunga National Park and Kahuzi Biega National Park.

“With the reopening of the Virunga tourism on April 1, 2021 and the phased opening of the hospitality industry after the world-wide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have now reopened our doors to serve our clients better,” Byamungu said.

The reopening of their offices will afford travelers, Non-Governmental Organisations, United Nation Agencies, individuals an easy way to connect between cities, airport transfers within the Democratic Republic of Congo and East Africa at large.

Their services are open for conducting business, Congo Gorilla Trekking, Okapi, Nyiragongo Volcano, and Bonobos and to those spending time with friends and family.

Car Rental Congo specializes in 4×4 cars including Vans, Land Cruisers LX, Prado & TXl for luxury travelers that are ready to handle the rough terrains of the DR Congo.

Car Rental Congo Partners 2021

Byamungu also intimated that they have partnered with Self-Drive Uganda Limited (www.selfdriveuganda.com) a Ugandan based Car Rental business known for its ‘Top Dog’ services which are friendly and efficient endowed with a high quality fleet and have served the East African Car Rental market for more than 10 years.

