Multi award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo is on cloud nine after being named Uganda’s Tourism Ambassador.

The singer was unveiled by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities during a media conference on Tuesday.

Kenzo, a self motivated and willed Tourism Ambassador, will join hands with the Tourism Sector and Uganda at large to revive the marketing of the country’s tourist attractions and the destination on an international scene.

While unveiling the ambassador, State Minister for tourism Godfrey Kiwanda emphasised on how marketing Uganda is not a one man’s responsibility. He asserted that while there have been other personalities(some whose contracts of engagement expired) that have taken on showcasing the beauty of the Pearl on their own personal made fame, more People of Eddy Kenzo’s fame and following are a resource to utilise in marketing Uganda.

He noted that in such a dull period of the Covid-19 pandemic, a voice of hope and reassurance is what is needed to soldier on.

“Eddy Kenzo’s Music has been that Instrumental voice that’s restored hope, built confidence and showcased our strength to move forth(Sitya loss, Stamina, Tweyagale etc),”Kiwanda said.

In his remarks, Kenzo emotionally narrated on how Minister Kiwanda called to ask him how much it would take him to market his own country in 2017 after he was appointed Kenya’s tourism Ambassador. It’s from this background that he felt so touched and decided that once his contract with Kenya ends, he would willingly market Uganda’s Tourism and as a destination at no cost.

He later handed his best international awards to Uganda National Museum in 2018 to act as an inspiration for the young generation, and increase the numbers of museum visitors.

Eddy Kenzo will join the sector in pushing forward majorly three Tulambule campaigns which include, Twende Uganda campaign- whose purpose is to increase the awareness amongst the East Africa Community, Destination Uganda campaign- which targets the rest of Africa and Pearl of Africa Tourism Campaign whose target is the international scene.