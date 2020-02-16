Rajiv Ruparelia has put up an impressive performance on Day One of Rukaari-Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally on Saturday.

In a Volkswagen Proto, Rajiv and Enock Olinga posted the fasted times on the opening day of the season within 13 minutes, 17 seconds and 74 microseconds.

Ponsiano Lwakataka came second, 13 seconds behind Rajiv and Duncan Mubiru completed the top three and was 38 seconds behind day one leader.

Rajiv’s fast and furious performance spiced by hairpinning moves have clearly set him apart as the crowd’s favourite.

Since making his debut in May last year, the 30 year old has won several rallies thus becoming the next big thing to watch in the rally sport.

Mbarara Rally Day One Top five:

1. Rajiv Rupariela / Enoch Olinga 13:17.74

2. Ponsiano Lwakataka / Paul Musaazi 13:31.04

3. Duncan Mubiru / Musa Nsubuga 13:55.86

4. Ronald Sebuguzi / Anthony Mugamba 13:56.24

5. Omar Mayanja / Hussein Mukuye 14:23.84