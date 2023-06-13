The function was held at FUFA Complex. It was graced by FUFA Drum Organizing Committee Chairperson Rogers Byamukama.

Trade and Marketing manager Harris International Limited Jalia Ssebugwawo and Brand Manager Club and Premium at Nile Special Joel Galla.

2023 edition format

The fourth edition comes with several changes including increase in the number of games from 36 played last year to 42.

Additionally, this year’s final will be played on a one-legged basis.

The new format

On the basis of the last edition’s performance, the best 8 provinces (Quarterfinalists) get a bye at the first round.

Last year’s Quarterfinalists include West Nile, Lango, Acholi, Tooro, Buganda, Kampala, Teso and Bugisu.

The 8 provinces that did not make it to the quarterfinals last year were randomly paired and will play at the first round.

The first round fixtures are as follows;

Bunyoro vs Sebei

Ankole vs Bukedi

Rwenzori vs Kigezi

Busoga vs Karamoja

The aforementioned fixtures will be played on a home and away basis. The winners on aggregate will proceed to the group stage.

Group phase

Unlike the previous editions, this year, the competition will have four groups each with three provinces.

Semifinalists from last year’s edition have been seeded and each were placed in a separate group. The four provinces include West Nile, Lango, Acholi and Tooro.

At the group stage, the games will be played on a home and away basis with each team guaranteed to play six games.

The best two teams from each group will progress to the quarterfinals. The games at this level will also be played on a home and away basis with the winners on aggregate advancing to the semifinals.

Groups

Group A

Teso

Winner between Ankole and Bukedi

Acholi

Group B

Lango

Kampala

Winner between Rwenzori or Kigezi

Group C

Winner between Busoga and Karamoja

West Nile

Bugisu

Group D

Winner between Bunyoro and Sebei

Tooro

Buganda

FUFA’s direct support to provinces

Accommodation, transport and meals to all the visiting teams.

Two sets of jerseys (Home and away) to all participating teams.

Live coverage of all the games on FUFA Tv.

Accommodation, transport, meals and allowances to all match officials.

Man of the match plaques and cash prize of USH 100,000 per game.

Training and match balls to every province.

Prize money of USH 100M.

The fixtures are expected to be release on 16th June and the games will kickoff on 24th the same month.

What the officials said

Rogers Byamukama- Chairperson FUFA Drum Organizing Committee

We are delighted to have this competition return and like you all know, this is a tournament that brings out passion, excitement and thrilling action. We promise to deliver a better championship this year and everyone should rally behind their respective provinces to be part of the great adventure.

Since its inception in 2018, the FUFA Drum continues to grow and with the arrival of MTN and Rockboom as partners, expect a great tournament.

Joel Galla – Brand manager club and premium, Nile Breweries

Nile Breweries is proud to associate with a tournament that covers the entire country. We are a brand that celebrates culture, identity and identity. This is this exact background and foundation of the FUFA Drum.

Jalia Ssebugwawo – Trade and Marketing Manager Harris International

The slogan of Rockboom one of our premium brands at Harris International is ‘Feel the positive energy.’ Therefore, we are here to revitalize this unique competition and we are excited to walk the journey together with FUFA in making this year’s edition exciting and thrilling.