Last Wednesday, the entertainment industry and the country at large woke up to the sad news of the demise of Paul Kato Lubwama, a veteran drama actor and musician.

The former Lubaga South lawmaker died of a heart attack at Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya. He died in the wee hours of Wednesday 7th June, 2023.

The late Kato Lubwama has been a very significant figure in Uganda’s arts industry. He has been a composer of songs and drama plays, a singer and an. amazing actor, and has been a generous man who wished well for others. And because of his good heart, majority of big stars in Uganda’s art industry have passed through his mentorship.

Although he did not gain much popularity in music like in drama acting, the late Kato Lubwama mentored many prominent musicians in the country, especially those singing band music. He did this through ensuring that those interested in acting, singing and playing instruments are given quality and standard skills.

Some of the artists and actors that passed through Kato Lubwama’s hands include:

Eagles Production: According to Geoffrey Lutaaya and Mesach Ssemakula, every musician who was powerful in the original Eagles production passed through Kato Lubwama. These included Ronald Mayinja, the late Fred Maiso, Irene Namatovu, Haruna Mubiru, Catherine Kusasira and many others.

Prominent play writer and actor, Ashraf Ssemwogerere also revealed that although they studied together with Kato and the two were best friends, he learnt a lot from him, something that helped him to prosper in his career as an actor.

Other stars include; the late Martin Angume. Sources say the late Angume was like Kato’s son and wrote him many songs such as Switch, Gear nene.

Another one is Mariam Ndagire who started acting with Kato Lubwama in the 1990s and through Kato, she is what she is today.

Fiina Mugerwa, Silver Kyagulanyi, Betty Mpologoma, Rebecca Jjingo and her ex-husband Roy Kapale, Phoebe Nassolo, Doreen Mutiibwa and her husband Micheal Kinene, Kabuye Ssembogga, Katikiti singer Angelle Kalule, Binyuma singer Sophie Nantongo and Amir Ssengendo also passed through Kato Lubwama’s mentorship.

Gertrude Nalule was also through Kato Lubwama and it’s latter who wrote her “Tofumita Lindazi” song that put her to prominence those years. Ali Yawe, Charles Ssekyewa, comedian Reign from Maulana and Reign are were also his students.

It’s alleged that Reign was a professional teacher but Kato Lubwama encouraged him to start acting and pursue his talent which he did and the rest is history.

The “Caayi w’enjaye” singer Simon Rock was also Kato Lubwama’s student.