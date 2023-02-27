The Rwandan championship is a tournament with 16 teams. It takes place in two rounds. Competitors play each other at home and away. The Rwanda Premier League is covered on the sports statistics website. This is the best site to find all the latest data about the teams’ games. Confrontations involving Espoir are also covered here. Espoir are the team which will be the biggest underdog of the Rwandan championship in 2022/2023. According to the results of ⅔ of the distance the team took the last position in the standings. And there is almost no chance of salvation.

The team’s main problem is an extremely poor performance. The club scored once every three games on average. Naturally, in such circumstances, it is difficult to count on a stable set of points. Periodically, the team gave a good game, but in the long term, it did not show great soccer.

As a result, this club from Rwanda found itself in last place in the Premier League.

The main reasons for the team’s unsuccessful performance

Unsuccessful performances of "Espoir" can hardly be called a sensation. The team has a weak squad with no big stars. However, many experts expected the team to play intelligently.

As for the reasons for the unsuccessful performance of “Espoir”, they include:

Weak selection of performers. The team has virtually no players who can take responsibility and decide the outcome of an episode in favor of the club. Lack of understanding between players. There is a disconnect between their actions, with constant misfires and clipping. All of this leads to the fact that the team regularly loses points. Lack of a distinct tactical plan. Because of this, the players’ actions on the field look chaotic. Naturally, in this environment it’s hard to count on getting the points you need.

Thus, the team quite deservedly found itself in the relegation zone.