It is over 18 years down the road ever since Masaza Cup came to light in 2004. Teams with more titles; Gomba (5), Mawokota (3) and Bulemeezi (2) respectively could smile off for achievements thus far.

From the deep soils of Wankulukuku playground, Mandela National Stadium and now the Buganda’s Kingdom has reflexed the eagle eye and muscles to look out of the box and switched the whistle to St Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

It has always been every tourney organiser to see 2016 Masaza Cup winners Buddu onto the finals. And so it did happened. Why? Because history and statistics show that Buddu has the highest number of supporters in the Masaza Cup which means its always a sold out event whenever the team reaches the finals.

Buganda Kingdom under the watchful of eye of sports Minister Henry Ssekabembe could be credited for this achievement as the 18 team tourney nears closure hours from now.

The sports Minister Ssekabembe, also Express FC diehard supporter replaced Herbert Ssemakula in late 2014.

The seven years the former has been in the office, Buganda Kingdom has achieved beyond everyone’s expectations according to Premier Charles Peter Mayiga.

Tomorrow’s game between Buddu and Buwekula, is billed by many football lovers in the country to attract thousands.

Since 2004, Buddu County under the watchful eye of Jude Muleke the county Chief also the successor of Vincent Mayiga has rose to the final thrice.

Losing 2015 finals to Singo under coach Shafik Bisaso 5-0 meant a learning curve to Buddu and winning 2016 Masaza Cup opened the doors for the county.

The current conundrum of the tourney altogether shows it suffered a huge blow in Covid-19 pandemic a situation that forced all games to be played at FUFA Technical Centre -Njeru.

Joseph Lutaaya, sports officer in Masaka City, hopes the team could walk up home with another title again.

“As a Team, Buddu has always been an Arsenal. We work as a team and the reasons to why we rose to this stage is simply planned not accidental, ”shared Lutaaya who has been the sports encyclopedia for Masaka City since the days of Masaka Local Council FC (MLC) in 1996.

Masaza Cup in summary

Saturday finals

Buddu vs Buwekula – St Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

Past winners

2004- Gomba

2005- Mawokota

2006- Kooki

2007- Mawokota

2008- Kyadondo

2009- Gomba

2010- Not held

2011- Buluuli

2012- Bulemeezi

2013- Mawokota

2014- Gomba

2015-Singo

2016- Buddu

2017- Gomba

2018- Singo

2019- Bulemeezi

2020 – Not held

2021-Gomba

2022-?