Police in Rukungiri is investigating circumstances under which a 60 year old man was strangled to death.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson identified the deceased as Takwesire Narisasio, a resident of Rubira cell, Ibanda Parish in Nyarushanje Sub County in Rukungiri district.

Maate told the press that on Wednesday 2nd March 2022 at around midday, the deceased left his home to attend a burial of his neighbor’s child after which he proceeded to Maziba Trading Centre to take some booze from a bar belonging to Tugeineyo Evelyne.

It’s from here that Takwesire met his son Justus Berebera whom he had a long-term land conflict and they picked a quarrel. Information obtained by this reporter indicates that later in the night, the deceased left the bar but never returned to his home according to his wife Kembabazi Kellen.

It was on Thursday morning at around 6am when he was found dead at a footpath leading to Kabuga Primary School by pupils who were going to the school.

The matter was reported to Rubabo Police Station under reference number SD 04/03/ 03/22 and later registered at Rukungiri Central Police station under CRB 173/22.

Takwesire’s body was conveyed to Kisiizi hospital pending postmortem as a hunt for the key suspect Justus Berebera is on.