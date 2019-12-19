Uganda Vs Eritrea – 3:45pm final

Uganda Cranes will face Eritrea in the final of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup today Thursday at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

Uganda is hunting for the 15th regional title to extend their success stretch to more than a half ahead of the second best of the region (Kenya) which has seven titles and has no chance of narrowing the gap this year since they lost on the semi finals.

Uganda is up against the regional minors Eritrea who are on their maiden final of this regional tournament after an impressive performance.

They slashed the crown owners Kenya 4-1 to be assured of stepping on the Cecafa senior challenge cup podium for the first time while Uganda beat their Southern neighbors Tanzania 1-0 with a late strike from Fahad Bayo.

Uganda is the only country with maximum results in this year’s edition after securing all the four group stage wins against Somalia, Burundi, Djibouti and Eritrea before beating Tanzania 1-0 on the semifinal for the 5th time in a row.

These two teams shall be meeting for the seventh time but the tournament hosts (Uganda) still stand strides ahead winning four, drawing one and losing only once.

The only loss that Eritrea impacted on Uganda came way back in the 2007 Cecafa senior challenge cup a 3-2 group B win that saw Eritrea qualify past the group stage in the 3rd place as best losers although the three teams that qualified past the same group which included Uganda and Rwanda had equal points (6) but with superior goal difference compared to Eritrea.

Eritrea’s journey was short lived after losing 2-1 to Burundi on the quarter final while Uganda progressed and finished 3rd overall beating Burundi 2-0 on the placement match.

The newly appointed Cranes coach Jonathan Mckinstry is still enjoying his honey moon with no loss at all competitive matches.

In the pre-match press conference, team captain Halid Lwaliwa said he he wants the trophy remain at home.

“I expects a tough game, but since we are the host, I think most of the fans shall be ours. This shall motivate us and fight to win the trophy,”said Lwaliwa.

The cranes camp is intact according to the head coach and he is at liberty of selecting any player of his choice.

The last time Uganda won this trophy was in 2015 and when they win today, they will reclaim their bragging rights as the giants of the region.

Possible Lineup

Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Halid Lwaliwa (c) Shafik Kagimu, Bright Anukani, Joachim Ojera, Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo and Viane Ssekajugo.