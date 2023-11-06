The problem that led to the creation of the betting platforms was the need to get the highest odds and limits for every sport, event and market. Especially by those that wanted to increase their profits from the industry to the maximum. It was a tedious process to acquire many different accounts to all the betting establishments that specialized in what was needed. Now, the evolution that came along with the need to satisfy the demands has led to the creation of the ideal betting tool. One that doesn’t just comply. It also incorporates additional features, such as the need for the residents of a number of regions around the world to fund betting accounts using cryptocurrency.

Betspider – the friendliest spider web

Simple, elegant and devoid of unnecessary distractions. That’s how we would describe the platform launched recently by the operators behind the venture. The design is focused on speed and efficiency, containing just the information that punters need to make fully informed decisions on where to invest their money. Furthermore, it is fully compatible with mobile devices; hence, there is no need to install any additional apps.

Perhaps it would be worth a mention that there is a full section on various betting calculators and converters. Bettors can use those to remove the chance of human error that occurs when the calculations on the offers with the most value are made by hand. Add to it the fact that the whole package is offered in 8 languages with a full 24/7 customer support for all of them, and you have the makings of a deal that’s sweetened well above and beyond.

The interaction with the users

While other platforms tend to gather the odds in one screen and present a lot of information bundled up, Betspider adds a step to the process. A step that makes it easier to the users. Before being able to see any prices, they need to select the sport. This way, they get to see only what they are looking for. Afterwards, it’s the same as anywhere else. Point, click, fill in the amount to wager and press submit. That’s all there is to it.

All of the above, would make no sense without the possibility to fund a betting account via any means that would serve the clients’ needs. Besides the aforementioned chance to make deposits and withdrawals using cryptocoins, there are 5 more payment methods available. The usual wire transfers, 3 digital means using e-wallets, and a way, for deposits only, where people can use just cash. It’s an ample selection that can meet the needs of every punter.

And the jury for Betspider says

The designers of this site must be followers of Henry David Thoreau’s iteration of «simplify, simplify, simplify»! And they put to it to good use on this one. Bettors need to compare the odds quickly, make a selection and give the order. They also need a set of tools that assists greatly in finding the offers that can make them the most money. And they get to have exactly what they need. That’s the bottom line that comes with the option to open a Betspider account. We can expect more features to be added in the future. However, there is no reason to say that they will compromise the main notion behind the design.