Let’s imagine that we want to access our choices in 12 sports, with 85 possible leagues and local or international tournaments and competitions. The previous way of thinking would involve opening accounts at the bookmakers specializing in each sport and each market. Then, it would require cycling through those accounts to find the best offers available. Which translates to missing opportunities to make some substantial profits. And then it would mean running into even further trouble, if the need was to fund an account with cryptocurrencies. Not many accept the option yet.

The new modus operandi comes with bettingsoftware.com. As the name amply suggests, it is a set of algorithms that make it possible to avoid the aforementioned issues. An assortment of the best online bookies, provide their offers to a collecting center. Then, they are arranged and presented so that punters can quickly and easily compare and choose the best one. The next step is to just fill in the details of the bet and press the «submit» button. As a result, a lot more than one wagers are sent to an equal number of betting establishments.

Bettingsoftware.com. The synonym of speed and efficiency

All of the concept that we described above would be useless, if the design did not account for sending the requests within milliseconds from the press of the button. In fact, the entire website for this platform has been laid out as simply as possible. Taking out any unnecessary distractions that would derail the objective. However, it’s not just quick.

It’s also quite safe. That’s because all the protocols responsible for this are updated on a daily basis. Only those that are supposed to, can have access to the details of the financial transactions or the personal information submitted through the interaction with the operators of the venture. However, this is not the only protection people have for choosing this broker. The rest of it comes through the way that bettingsoftware.com makes sure that they do business reliably and trustworthy.

The handling of the money

The focal point of any betting activity is the money. People need to be able to deposit money and make withdrawals of their profits. In this case there are two e-wallets, a way to use plain cash (for deposits only), banking and of course cryptos. The crediting of the accounts is almost immediate. Withdrawals may take a little longer, as the process requires the involvement of third parties and circumstances beyond the broker’s control. Taking into account that there are no transaction fees, the incentive is quite adequate.

Simple, elegant and quite effective. That’s the description that befits this broker. If you do not want to lose your focus when it’s time to place your bets, this is the online betting software to use. Even more so, as the word is that they will be adding a bunch of tools in the form of converters and calculators that will take out any sort of error that people do when they calculate how much they will make out of any bet.