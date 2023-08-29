Rugby is a dynamic and physically demanding sport with a set of rules that prioritize safety, fair play, and exciting competition. Fans can always place a 1xBet bet on tons of matches of this sport.

The rules of rugby can be complex, here they will be broken down in a comprehensive manner. To begin, rugby is played between 2 teams, each aiming to score points by carrying or kicking the ball across the opposing team’s try line or by kicking it through the goalposts. How much points can be obtained can be broken down as follows:

a try is worth 5 points;

a conversion kick following a try is worth 2 points;

a penalty kick or drop goal is worth 3 points.



Some dynamic aspects

The ball must be passed backward or sideways, not thrown forward. Players can run with the ball but can be tackled by opponents. Tackles aim to bring the ball carrier to the ground.

When a player is tackled, a ruck or maul is formed. Players must release the ball, and teammates must bind together to drive over it or maintain possession.

Players must stay behind the ball carrier or behind the last player from their own team who touched the ball. If a player accidentally knocks the ball forward (knock-on), a scrum is awarded to the opposing team.

Scrums and other characteristics of the game

Scrums are formed after certain rule infringements, and both teams engage in a contest to gain possession of the ball. Additionally, lineouts are used to restart play after the ball goes out of bounds, and players lift teammates to catch the thrown-in ball.

Tackles must be made below the shoulders and above the knees, promoting player safety. High tackles or dangerous tackles are penalized.

In terms of statistics, according to World Rugby, rugby is played in over 120 countries, with more than 9.6 million registered players worldwide. Also, in terms of physicality, an average professional rugby player runs about 7-8 kilometers per game, with some players reaching even higher distances.

Rugby’s rules are designed to encourage skill, teamwork, and strategic play, while ensuring player safety as well. The sport’s global popularity and the dedication of millions of players demonstrate the enduring appeal of rugby, emphasizing both its competitive nature and its commitment to sportsmanship.