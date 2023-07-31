Football started to become more professional across the world during the early 20th century. There is a great football section at 1xbet.ng/en website – bet Nigeria sport betting can be made on excellent football matches.

There were many great players during these very early stages of professional football. One of them was José Buruca Laforia. He was born in Spain in 1884. However, he moved to Argentina when he was a child, later acquiring Argentinian citizenship.

An early modern goalkeeper

Buruca wasn't a tall individual. However, from the beginning he showed great goalkeeping skills. Some people who met him stated that for him it was quite difficult to reach the crossbar by raising his arms. However, he had powerful knees that allowed him to make very tall jumps, which compensated for his short stature.

His professional career lasted between 1900 and 1912. During that period he performed in teams such as:

Barracas A. C.;

Alumni;

Argentino de Quilmes;

Independiente;

and Racing Club de Avellaneda.

Despite playing during those years, it can be stated that he was a kind of early modern goalkeeper. At 1xBet you can find the best virtual sports betting but also excellent football wagers, which can also be made on the performances of goalkeepers.

This is because he liked to play far from the goal, contributing to the passing efforts of his team. This was in stark contrast to how goalkeeping was usually done during those days, when keepers were quite static next to their goals. This playing style adopted by Buruca terrorized the coaches of his teams, which asked him to stay back.

A historic goalie

Argentina has produced many great goalkeepers during its football history. The 1xBet live streams are available to watch and wager on those players as well. However, many people claim that Buruca is the first great Argentine goalkeeper.

In fact, José Buruca was the goalkeeper for the Argentinian national side in its first official match ever. Here they played against Uruguay on the 20th of July 1902. In total he played four matches for the national squad. There are live streams available on 1xBet, which can be used to watch the Argentinian national side, and also place wagers on all its matches.