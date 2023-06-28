The betting industry is growing and attracting millions of new players every year. Therefore, the question of payments to and from the betting site becomes more urgent. Let’s talk about the SportPesa betting site and its payment options. It’s exciting to see that payment is becoming easier, and almost any player can fund their account using M-Pesa. So let’s look through the SportPesa features, find the SportPesa paybill number, and how to fund your account using this number.

SportPesa Paybill Number

Fortunately, players at SportPesa will have no trouble depositing and withdrawing money from the sportsbook, as they will be able to use M-Pesa paybill numbers. We can’t say anything negative because now players are not tied to other methods. They can use the familiar M-Pesa menu. To make a deposit to Sportpesa, you need to enter your paybill number 5212121 and select the name of the recipient, which is Sportpesa.

How to Deposit

When you deposit using Paybill, you won’t have any unexpected surprises because you are using the familiar M-Pesa payment option. But before you can make a deposit, you need to register and generate your personal details. To do this, you need to send the code “GAME” to the sportsbook number – 79079, then receive the terms and conditions and agree to them. After that, your details will be generated, and an account will be created. The next step is to deposit some money to place bets. How to transfer money to your newly registered account?

Open the M-Pesa application. Click on Lipa Na Mpesa. Fill in all the fields, including the paybill of the Sportpesa – 5212121. Enter the profile name, or find it from the list – SportPesa. Specify the deposit amount. Confirm it by filling in your PIN code.

What is Special About M-Pesa Pay Bill

In general, M-Pesa is a mobile-based method of making financial transactions. This method was designed and developed by famous mobile operators such as Vodafone and Safaricom. With its help, you can add cash to your digital wallet in the nearest mobile shops and retailers, and send money to your friends family, and continue online shopping, and deposit money to your account at the betting site. The key features of M-Pesa are fast and reliable payments. You don’t need a bank account or other digital wallet accounts. Instead, you make quick transfers using any organization’s payroll. Key features of M-Pesa:

Quick deposits and withdrawals using local currency.

Pay bill payment method.

Easy to send money to your friends.

Allows to save currency on balance.

Transfer currency to other accounts, including banks.

Minimum and Maximum Limits

Although it’s easy to make payments at Sportpesa, it’s vital to be aware of their main requirements, including maximum and minimum limits. We’re not talking about SportPesa’s requirements but about the limitations of M-Pesa Paybill. At the time of writing, the maximum daily deposit limit is Ksh 300,000, while the maximum per transaction is Ksh 150,000. Therefore, a player can make two deposits of Ksh 150,000 per day. What’s the minimum deposit? M-Pesa does not have a strict minimum deposit limit, and it mostly depends on the betting site. The average minimum deposit is close to Ksh 10.

Deposit Fees

When making deposits, you may be wondering how much money I should pay for each deposit. Fees, or so-called service charges, vary from payment method to payment method, and some methods don’t charge any fees. But M-Pesa, in our case, charges fees and calculates them based on the size of your deposit. It can be as low as Ksh 10 and go up to Ksh 100.

Conclusion

Making financial transactions is great as long as you know all the pitfalls, including minimum and maximum limits, service charges, and the payment details of the betting site. Sportpesa offers instant deposits through the popular M-Pesa mobile money service. This makes it easy for anyone to send money to your Sportpesa account, just like sending money to your friends. Just carefully enter the payment slip number and the recipient’s name.