The Indian Super Cup is a knockout football tournament that was first held in 2018.

It is organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and features teams from the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League. The tournament has quickly gained popularity among football fans in India due to its exciting format and the high level of competition.

How does this tournament work

The Indian Super Cup is typically held in the months of March and April, and features the top teams from both the ISL and the I-League. The tournament is structured as a knockout competition.

Here teams compete in a single-elimination format until a champion is crowned. The matches are played at neutral venues, with the final usually taking place in a major city. In general, the Indian Super Cup has produced some memorable matches and moments in its short history.

A highly exciting competition

One of the most exciting games in the tournament's history was the 2018 final between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC. The contest ended with the former winning for a final score of 4-1.

Despite the score, the match was quite thrilling. The goals were scored by:

Ansumana Kromah;

Rahul Bheke;

Sunil Chhetri;

and Miku.

East Bengal began winning the match 1-0. Unfortunately for them, in the late first half things came crashing down for them as Samad Ali Mallick got a straight red card. Despite being with 10 men, the team continued fighting.

In addition to the high level of competition, the Indian Super Cup is known for its festive atmosphere and entertainment value. The matches are typically attended by large crowds, and the fans bring a lot of energy and passion to the stadiums. Many of the matches feature pre-game and halftime entertainment, including musical performances and other cultural displays. This adds to the overall experience of watching the matches, and helps to make the Indian Super Cup a unique and enjoyable event.