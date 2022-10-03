There are many football players who fake injuries in order to take advantage of what the referees might sign. Yet, there are other admirable examples of players who wanted to continue playing even after suffering a serious injury. You can try online betting Uganda from 1xbet.ug, which is full of options to wager on the best footballers in the world.

Fernando Gago was an example of the latter. On the 5th of October 2017, Argentina was playing a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Peru. Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli decided to send Gago to the field in the 60th minute of the match.

“Put a bandage and allow me to continue playing!”

Unfortunately for Gago, in the 65th minute, his foot became stuck in the grass. This caused his knee to twist in an awkward manner. He knew quite well that he had just suffered a serious injury. While others might be completely unable to continue playing, Gago did something different.

The doctor of the Argentinian team started to treat Gago, and indicated to him that his injury was serious. However, as many microphones picked up, he started to scream to the professional. He begged him to simply put a bandage on his knee and allow him to return to the field. The doctor ignored the pleas, and made a gesture to Sampaoli to substitute him.

Important consequences

The match ended with a 0-0 draw. However, many people were concerned if Gago was going to be able to be at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. At that moment, about eight months remained before the competition began.

Some of the consequences of this occurrence were:

Gago tore two ligaments of his right knee;

this was his last match with the Argentinian national squad;

despite returning to football in May 2018, one month before the FIFA World Cup, he was not selected to take part in it.

Yet, even if Gago wanted to continue playing the match, it is highly unlikely he could have done so. This is because by tearing the ligaments the knee becomes much more unstable. This could have made the injury even worse.

