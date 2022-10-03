Dr. Emmanuel Odeke, the newly recruited Bukedea District Health Officer- DHO is yet to assume his office months after his appointment. Dr. Odeke was recruited as Bukedea DHO following a March 1, 2022 job advert.

He joined the office where Stephen Ikodet was serving as the acting DHO for close to a decade. Sources in the district indicate that the district had sourced for a substantive DHO in vain. However, this year’s advert attracted a suitable applicant who was recruited in July 2022. But information from the district indicates that the officer has not yet assumed office after he was advised to stay out until the end of September.

Betty Rogose, the Bukedea District Social Services Secretary says that she is surprised that the new DHO has not started work after completing all the required formalities. Rogose, who doubles as the District Female Councilor for Kongunga Sub County, says that Dr. Odeke was willing to assume office but he was blocked by the CAO.

Bukedea Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Yeko Bulubulu says the new DHO was expected in the office in August but the Chief Administrative Officer, Joseph Maira Mukasa delayed the handover process over some administrative issues that he declined to divulge.

But Joseph Maira Mukasa- the Bukedea CAO told Journalists that the district is waiting for the new officer to report for duty. “I am not giving any comment on this matter at the moment. When the officer comes, he will be allowed to work. We are waiting for him”, Maira said in his office without divulging any details.

He, however, denied blocking or delaying the officer from reporting to the office. Some of the sources in Bukedea district say that the district is conducting investigations into the health office before the new officer takes over work.