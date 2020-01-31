RelatedPosts Donald Rukare: Celebrating 15 years as Uganda Swimming Federation President

With a draft calendar already out pending approval by the General Assembly in March, Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) has already commenced this year’s program with a number of developmental activities which include a members’ engagement meeting,the executive committee meeting and the USF swimming coaches conference.

According to USF president Donald Rukare, this is done to catch up with the international standards of the sport.

swimming in Uganda is the fastest growing sport having a pool of over 1000 swimmers across the country compared to the previous 100 just a few years ago.

As if that is not enough, Uganda ranks third on the continent in the seniors while first in the juniors and has not missed qualifying for the previous consecutive Olympics games-a determination that has uplifted the standards of the Swimmers.

According to the federation boss, this year’s major focus for the federation shall be participating in the 2020 Olympics,hosting the CANA zone 3 championships in November where 11 countries shall be part of the event which Uganda last hosted in 2015,before taking part in the FINA Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi in December.

Though the number of swimmers has increased all over the country, USF is more determined to double them by continuing with talent identification programs which shall include among others primary and secondary schools competitions, clubs competitions, extending the out reach program to Western and Northern Uganda,organising more water polo, open water and masters events.

“The 2020 draft calendar is already out and we plan to cover all the events on it, we have already started some activities but our major focus is on CANA Zone 3, Olympics and FINA world championships in Abu Dhabi,” Rukare told Watchdog Uganda.

He added that the USF’s major concern is lack of a federation swimming pool hence calling upon National Council of Sports to deliver their demands to the necessary offices because according to him the plan for their target swimming pool was drafted way back in 2017 and is looking for funding to implement it.