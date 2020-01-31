Godwin Ndyamuhakyi has emerged as the best special needs candidate after scoring Aggregate 13.

The former St Henrys College Student was among the 337,697 candidates who sat for the final Uganda Certificate of Education exams last year.

According to Uganda national Examinations Secretary general Dan Odongo, a total of 410 Special needs Education candidates registered for the 2019 UCE exams as compared to 357 in 2018.

These consisted of 36 blind, low vision 87, the deaf were 60, the dyslexics 26 and 78 were physically handicapped.

‘There were 123 others with other forms of disability that needed to be given extra time,” Odongo said during the release of the 2019 UCE results on Friday, at a ceremony presided over by Education Minister Janet Museveni in Kampala.

“The best SNE candidate is Ndyamuhakyi Godwin, a deaf candidate from St Mary’s College Kitovu in Masaka District. He scored Aggregate 13 in the best 8 subjects. Tukei Timothy Alfred from Munta Royal College in Bombo, also a deaf student scored Aggregate 14,” he added.

The best dyslexic candidate is Obura Daniella Miracle from Gayaza High School who scored an aggregate 22 in Division One while the best blind candidate is Awas Gabriel from St. Francis School for the Blind in Soroti who scored Aggregate 29.

Of the 337,697 candidates, 168,639 were male and 169,058 female at 3,531 centres. For the first time in history, more girls registered for last year’s exams than boys.

Mary Okwakol, Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) chairperson said the exams were conducted smoothly, free from leakage.

“Overall performance in the UCE 2019 examinations was better than that of the previous year. It improved from 87.2 per cent in 2018 to 92.2 per cent,” said Okwakol.

Senior Five selections will be held on February 13 and February 14, 2020 at the UMA Multipurpose Hall in Kampala.