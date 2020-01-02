Sheila Agonzibwa Richardson is the president of Uganda Handball Federation having held this position between 1992- 2002 and was reinstated in 2011. She is celebrating 19 years of handball presidency.

Born on 16th August 1954 in Kyamutakasa, Kyenjojo, Tooro, Agonzibwa is a former handballer with police handball club in the 1980s. She also represented the national team on several occasions since police was the model club for the sport the era.

Her love for the sport resulted into forming Nkanjja handball club currently playing in the super division of the national handball league. The club finished 4th in the 2019 season.

In order to effect management of the sport, Agonzibwa offered Office space for the federation at her New Gloria Hotel plot 80 at William Street in addition to a camping ground at her site for national team during international engagements preparations.

Her administration has seen Uganda stand out as giants in Zonal and continental championships being five time Zonal champions, wining IHF u20 and u18 Women torments, wining silver in the international handball challenge trophy held in Senegal, qualifying five times for continental championships and qualifying for 2019 All Africa games for the first in 25 years where she was appointed a leader of delegation for team Uganda.

Agozibwa has also taken trouble to ensure that the human resource is empowered sending coach Jimmy Orotin in Germany to upgrade his coaching career in 2019, Ibrahim Kyaruze,Benadet Kizzaand Willy Mayanja took ASMACK course organized by Uganda Olympic Committee hence graduating as diploma holders in administration.

She has pushed her administration beyond national level hence a Zone 5 president representing Confederation of African hand ball.Apart from handball, She headed Uganda baseball and softball federation between 2002 and 2011 and she is a board member of the Uganda baseball and softball board of trustees.

She went to the then Uganda college of Commerce now Makerere University Business School graduating with a diploma in accounting and she also has a certificate in French Language.

