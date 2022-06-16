Whenver it clocks 24th May, the world comes to a standstill as the High Priest of The Tondism Faith Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa celebrates his consecration anniversary.

The Anniversary is a commemoration of what transpired on the 24th/May 2017 at Walusi Sacred site in Luweero District that called for numbers of people, followers, Heads of Cultural Unions and Chief of cultural institutions at party.

This time, 24th/May 2022, the celebrations were held at the sacred site in Masaka at Misaali sacred cultural site located in Nyendo. However, in relation to what happened in 2017, over 20000 people gathered from different areas of the country, Region and from the sub-saharan Cultural institutions of Africa.

The High Priest’s term of office was extended by 5yrs by the Priests of the National Synod Board of Trustees (High Council) through a spiritual call and rituals performed across the 11 districts that make up Greater Masaka where the High Priest had traversed in the 5days before the D-day.

About Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa the high priest.

Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa was born in 1978 in Rakai District. His father Senyonga Mugerwa Paulo was a Catholic but he died before Jjumba could recognize him. His mother Theresa Namakula Nakamanya was a woman of little means and she had two children to look after upon the death of her husband.

Jumba was taken away to a relative to raise him, His new father was a Muslim, a Hajj Sulait Mugerwa he was raised a Muslim.

He didn’t go far with his formal education, he spent his days looking after his new father’s cattle, his old friends say he didn’t go beyond Primary Three.