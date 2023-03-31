Presidential hopeful and first son General Muhoozi Keinerugaba has made a revelation about what his cabinet would look like should he take power.

Muhoozi, who is increasingly linked withe State House in recent times has said his would be the most handsome government in the history of the country and went on to name some of the names he would name in his government

Muhoozi made the announcement im Thursday afternoon tweet where he noted that his government was taking shape. Kitigum Woman MP Lilian Abber, Kassanda MP David Kabanda who also doubles as MK movent deputy Spokesperson for Buganda, events promoter Balaamu Barugahara, Minister Frank Tumwebaze, President Museveni’s half brother Micheal Nuwagira and veteran scribe Andrew Mwenda are the names the former UPDF Lands Commander named on his Cabinet shaping up.

“We shall also be the most handsome government Uganda has ever seen. Muhoozi Keinerugaba, Balaam Barugahara, Frank Tumwebaze, Andrew Mwenda, Micheal Katungi, Lillian Aber… I think its shaping up nicely.” Muhoozi tweeted.

In power since 1986, calls for President Museveni to hang up his boots have been gathering steam, especially among the youthful population withing the ruling National Resistance Movement(NRM) party. Muhoozi has exceedingly emerged as the most thought after contender for the presidency should his father opt to quit at the expiry of his current term in 2026.

Museveni has severally turned down provocations from both his party and his NRM office as party National Chairman led by Hajjat Nzeyije Namyalo to show commitment to seek reelection in 2026, further keeping the country guessing as his son continues to insist he will be on the ballot for the presidency at the next polls.