By Bwanika Joseph

Dear General

I hope this letter finds you well. Your recent comments on the “Free Dr. Besigye” activism campaign have sparked considerable discourse among us peace loving citizens of Uganda, stirring both emotions and concerns regarding the state of our nation. I feel compelled to reach out to you not only as a concerned citizen but also as a fellow Ugandan who bears the weight of our shared history and dreams for a brighter future.

Your esteemed service as a former army commander and your role in coordinating our intelligence services have greatly influenced the way our nation has shaped itself over the years. You have seen the peaks of our achievements and the valleys of our struggles, and I appreciate the dedication you’ve shown to the safety and security of this country. However, I find myself grappling with your characterization of the current movement advocating for Dr. Besigye’s freedom as rooted in ignorance and indiscipline.

It is essential to recognize that the voices echoing through the streets and online forums are not simply the ramblings of a misguided faction. They are born out of deep-seated frustration and a longing for change that resonates across the diverse tapestry of our society. These activists, many of whom are our youth, are fueled not by ignorance but by a palpable sense of injustice—a sentiment that can be traced back to years of political turmoil and social- economic challenges.

General, in these challenging times, words matter. The perception that the push for Dr. Besigye’s release is tantamount to ignorance can alienate many who genuinely seek a better path for our country. It is vitally important to engage with these voices constructively rather than dismissively, fostering dialogue that reflects our shared desire for peace and unity. To brush aside the concerns of our citizens as a mere product of indiscipline is to ignore the undercurrents of anxiety, discontent, and yearning for democratic practices that lie beneath.

You warned of the potential for chaos if the matter is not handled properly, and I wholeheartedly share that concern. The history of our nation is littered with examples where the dismissal of legitimate grievances led to unrest. While we stand at a crossroads, we must recognize that listening to the populace—no matter how uncomfortable it may feel—can serve as a stabilizing force in these turbulent times. When people feel heard, they are less likely to resort to chaos and more likely to seek peaceful avenues for change.

Rather than viewing the “Free Dr. Besigye and other political prisoners” campaign as a threat to the order you wish to uphold, I invite you to see it as an opportunity, a chance for national reflection and healing. Imagine what could be achieved if those in positions of leadership, like yourself, extended a hand to promote constructive dialogue rather than condemnation. Dr. Besigye’s activism may be polarizing, but at its core, it is a symbol of the broader struggle for justice, peace, freedom accountability, and transparency.

Let us not forget that we are all citizens of this beloved nation who want to see it thrive. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to foster an environment where diverse opinions are valued, where activism is seen as a vital part of democracy, and where we can forge pathways to common understanding despite our differences.

In your efforts to lead and influence our country’s direction, I urge you to prioritize empathy and connection over criticism. Let us work together, as a nation that has weathered storms of the past, to bridge divides and nurture a political culture rooted in respect and collaboration. Our collective future hangs in the balance, and it is only through unity, understanding, and compassion that we can steer our beloved Uganda towards a peaceful and prosperous horizon.

The author is a Social Development specialist and CEO Bridge Your Mind Center.

Email; bwani.jose@gmail.com