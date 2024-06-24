Uganda’s wetlands play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, regulating climate, and providing numerous benefits to both wildlife and humans. However, over the years, these valuable resources have faced rapid degradation due to illegal encroachment and development. The recent failure of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) headed by Dr. Barirega Akankwasa to effectively prevent wetland encroachment calls for a thorough investigation and unbiased accountability, rather than a defensive and biased response from President Museveni as he asked “Do you have eyes to see a swamp”? Yet the same NEMA Licensed the constitution of fuel stations, apartments, warehouses and Industries in swamps.

Wetlands are incredibly vulnerable ecosystems that require robust protection measures to prevent their destruction. NEMA, as the designated regulatory body, is responsible for safeguarding these natural resources. However, the authority’s inability to detect and halt wetland encroachment early highlights glaring inadequacies in its monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

President Museveni’s response to NEMA’s failure to tackle wetland encroachment has been largely defensive, rather than demonstrating a commitment to address the issue head-on. His statements defending NEMA without acknowledging the extent of the problem or the agency’s shortcomings reflect a bias that prioritizes protecting the reputation of the authority rather than holding it accountable for its failures.

In deflecting responsibility for the failures of NEMA, President Museveni fails to acknowledge the impact on the taxpayers who fund the agency. The encroachment on wetlands not only leads to irreversible environmental damage but also results in economic losses, increased risk of flooding, and diminished access to vital ecosystem services. Taxpayers rightfully expect transparency and accountability from their government and its agencies when it comes to protecting Uganda’s natural resources.

Rather than defending a flawed system, President Museveni should endorse an unbiased investigation into NEMA’s systemic failures. Such an investigation would determine the root causes of the authority’s inability to curb wetland encroachment effectively at early stage. This would enable necessary reforms to be implemented, including enhancing NEMA’s monitoring capabilities, strengthening enforcement mechanisms, and improving coordination with relevant stakeholders such as L.Cs, GISO, sub-County Chiefs

To prevent future encroachments, it is crucial that NEMA receives adequate resources, both human and financial, to fulfill its mandate effectively. President Museveni should prioritize addressing the gaps in NEMA’s capacity and provide the necessary support to improve its operational efficiency. This includes investing in advanced monitoring technologies, increasing the number of skilled personnel, and promoting partnerships with local communities and environmental organizations.

A truly effective approach to halting wetland encroachment requires the involvement of all stakeholders, including local communities, civil society organizations, and experts in environmental conservation such as Universities and research institutions. President Museveni should actively encourage public participation and foster an inclusive dialogue that allows diverse perspectives to shape strategies and policies addressing wetland conservation.

President Museveni’s defensive and biased response to NEMA’s failure in preventing wetland encroachment undermines accountability and transparency. Instead of defending the agency without acknowledging its inadequacies, the President should prioritize unbiased investigation, comprehensive reforms, and strengthening NEMA’s capacity. By doing so, Uganda can preserve its precious wetland ecosystems for future generations, protect the interests of taxpayers, and uphold its environmental responsibilities on a global scale.

The author is a Social Development specialist and CEO Bridge Your Mind Center.

Email; bwani.jose@gmail.com