A glited lover from Uganda is inconsolable after he was dumped by the love of his life for being from a different nationalist.

In an email leakage this publication has seen, a man only identified and Isaac from Uganda has been frantically calling his now ex lover only identified as Stella to seek for answers on why she dumped him abruptly without ant wrongdoing on his part.

According the letter, the two had met not so long ago and the bond had grown thick in an instant that Isaac finds it hard to count Stalla in the past. Stella, a Kenyan middle aged mother of one living in the US had hooked the horny Ugandan with the magic of her love only to swallow her words suddenly , telling her lover it was over between the them because he was not from the same country as her. Stella argued that she had suddenly found it hard to come to terms with the prospect of having to live with a partner with whom she doesn’t share the culture.

In the email exchange seen by this publication, the heartbreaken lover from the Museveni-land is desperately begging Ruto’s girl to reconsider her brutal decision, promising he will forfeit avery thing Ugandan and start living like a Kenyan. According to the communication between them, it appears they had not yet gone intimate but the Ugandan lover seems to have been made crazy by the Kenyan “goddess of love.”

Below is an excerpt from the conversation between Isaac and Stella intercepted by our team;

Isaac: Hi, Stella. Happy New year.

I honestly can’t lie that I am fine. I have been wondering where I went wrong that you had to dump me so abruptly like it happened. I am depressed again. I just keep failing to realise what is wrong with me. I don’t even know why it’s being so hard for me to let go. It’s strange.

Stella: Oh noo it has nothing to do with you: I wasn’t comfortable with someone from another country where I don’t even understand the culture and staff like that. Nothing about you u did not do anything

Isaac: Dear, Stella, allow me for once call you my love even if I know it might offend you. I just want to let you know that the time from when we spoke for the first time to the time shortly before you dumped me has stunningly turned out to be the sweetest moment of my life. Every single word from your mouth insanely seemed to speak to my heart with all the ease. I don’t know how to call it, but clearly stated, I think I had fallen in love with you. The reasons are not there if you were to ask me but it was just that way.

I loved it. It was sweet and promising. I loved the kind of straightforwardness with which you elaborated what you wanted in a man. I won’t lie that I felt I was everything you said you wanted but I was ready to do all it takes to be that man.

Now if I have any chance of making this last request to you, I am here. STELLA, I am not needy, I not a boy, I am not looking for any of the desires of life

I am looking for a woman like you. Maybe it could have been different if you hadn’t dumped me but for it, I have loved you the more. To be honest, I have not oftenly found many women to stand up to me and say boldly that I am not their match. They will say I am educated, smart and gainfully employed and nice looking and so is why they would love me. But you are different. You have principles and any an would be proud to have you as the mother to his children. I am over wowed that in you.

If you would let me be, I promise to be anything you will want me to be. Let the difference in nationalities not be the reason to put us asunder. Stella, these borderlines are just imaginary. Remember before colonialists came, my country and yours were one community. That means that we were from one society. The US where you are us about five times bigger than East Africa combined. What I am trying to show you is that there is no scientific proof that people are compatible only because they come from the same country.

I promise to live like the people of your society if its all that I need to do. I pledge loyalty and treating you with respect and honesty and making you happy will always be a top priority in my life.

Stella, I am not a bad man

All I need is to be loved and stay that way for the reminder of my life. Its unfair you had to dump me without even asking me to address your concerns in a dialogue. Maybe I am capable, maybe I could give you the happiness you can’t find in any other man on the planet. And if I can’t, then you would let me try and fail. There I wouldn’t have anyone to blame but myself.

With profound love and passionate attachment, Isaac