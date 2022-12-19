Of recent, Uganda has witnessed several attacks on security organs such as Police stations where even some Police Officers have been killed.

An attack on security organs like the Police leaves a bad image of the country given and it will affect the economy since investors will cease yearning to come and invest their money here and even those doing business stand a chance of shutting them down for fear of political instability in the country.

However, according to Political analyst and Human Rights Activist Salim Kisekka, the country is faced with the problem of greedy and selfish politicians who have influenced young Ugandans to involve themselves in acts of violence.

The recent violent actions are inspired by a certain group of people with personal interests, influencing the young people to involve themselves into fights, forgetting that they are damaging their country’s image.

“This group is using the youth why, because no old person can involve himself in such acts. They use their money to influence young people to meet their goals and getting money.

To the young people, I want you to remember that you will die and those people influencing you will remain to live. They don’t use their relatives but they are using you as their shield. Take an example of the current president his family and children were safe but he influenced young people to join him and many of them died.

This is what is happening now those selfish politicians are influencing young people to attack security organs but none of them is their relative. So the young people in Uganda must be alert and understand that poverty will not be eradicated by removing President Museveni but by involving in economic activities and work,” said Kisekka.

Mr Kisekka also advised the youth that currently no government can be overthrown by the action of rebel groups like how Mr. Museveni successively took over power in 1986 because a lot has changed and even the current technology will always help the state security to find violent youth and kill them.

He also urged them that there is nothing they are fighting to save their country because most of the people behind these movements are on their selfish motives.

“I have always heard you young people being influenced by some politicians that they are struggling to redeem the country from tyranny but it’s a lie, those politicians are using you to fight their selfish battles. Look at what happened in South Sudan, the instigators of the war are now living a fancy life yet a lot of young people died. There is this fiction saying that Mr Museveni has brought poverty to Uganda but what is the process of becoming rich? It is working tirelessly. Even in the times of Iddi Amin, Milton Obote and Jesus, poor people were there. It has not only happened in Museveni’s regime.” He added.

He however advised that government to come up with a genuine plan to help the redundant young people whose mindset has been incited to violence by selfish politicians.

“Government must put first Ugandans like how other countries are doing if they are doing business give them incentives and support the local investors. However, still young people must not blame Museveni for everything even their failures, even if Bobi Wine becomes president now, if you don’t use your head you will remain poor still. This country is not standing because of Museveni but the businesses of the rich people who have used their brains. Let’s avoid these semantics that when Museveni goes we will be rich no, wealth is accumulated by working and planning. This is the right time for young people to start thinking of their future by working but not getting involved in actions of violence.”

“I encourage young people to love working use their heads to work and stop thinking that government will do for you everything, even in times of Jesus people use to work, find something to do where they can earn a living. These selfishly motivated politicians will not influence you if you have something where earn a living. Because you have nothing to do, you have become slaves to these greedy politicians who have indoctrinated you that wealth comes from fighting the state” he added.

World over, politicians have always influenced young people as a pressure group for change to topple the present regimes however statistics show that when such politicians reach the top they always forget the young people they used and instead some are put in prisons while others are killed.