On May 6, 2025, I wrote an article for Watchdog News titled “Donors interested in Karamoja: Support Karamoja NGOs by funding them directly.” One piece of feedback I received was the importance of personally engaging with donors . Interestingly, within the week of September 8th–12th, the embassies of Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland are visiting Karamoja.

As someone working with an NGO based in Karamoja, I believe this is a critical opportunity. Local NGOs must raise their voices on the importance of direct funding. A colleague who leads a women’s NGO in Kotido district expressed the same sentiment, stating, “We also need direct funding to empower our NGOs.” This is the core of my message.

We deeply appreciate the embassies’ visit and their ongoing support for projects in the region. However, this is the time to go further. I urge Richard Omoding, head of RIAMIRIAM Civil Society Network, to ensure that direct funding for Karamoja NGOs is on the agenda. We must move beyond simply implementing projects — we must strengthen the institutions that serve the Karimojongs.

Research confirms this need. Wanyama (2017) noted that NGOs heavily rely on direct donor funding. The Civil Society Organization Sustainability Index for Uganda (2021) highlighted the need for direct support to build institutional capacity. Even as far back as 1993, Wabwire highlighted that involving local Karamoja NGOs in meaningful planning reduces passivity and dependency.

In agreement with Wabwire, engaging local NGOs directly in planning with donors makes communities more active and self-reliant, instead of leaving them in a situation where they just wait for help from others. By engaging with these embassies while they are in Karamoja, we have a real opportunity to translate these recommendations into action—empowering grassroots NGOs and bolstering local development.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com