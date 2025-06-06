In awesome celebration of heroic women in Uganda, we now expound on the golden character of Hon. Minister Babirye Milly Babalanda;

In the world of statocracy, majority fathom power, as a password to greatness. Amazingly, Babalanda’s government career, teaches the world, that humility and heart of service for both poor and rich is a sure way to perpetual greatness. Milly Babalanda is one woman who holds respect for all classes, the poor, the elite, the vagabonds, the rich and lukewarm, and this rare species of virtue in her, has turned Babalanda into a cenacle of institutional admiration.

The most vital asset in execution of leadership is called brain power, which by providence divine, configures neurons and watts of power in portraying judgement. GOD has surely gifted Milly Babalanda with an exceptional acumen of emotional intelligence. She can easily diagnose, the pain of the elderly, youth and women and fix solutions, just with ease. Babalanda then , teaches the world of civilization a pertinent lesson, that once feminine tenacity and social plasticity is put into practice, society will gradually emerge into a paradise of living.

In the Chronicles of ancient mothers, daughters of kingdoms reigned with kings, not because of strategic proficiency, but majory out of throne reverence. Milly Babalanda, right from her days of yellow activism, to the times of her dedication as Central government representative , to the citadel of ministerial appointment, she has been fervently loyal to the sacred doctrine of the movement as birthed by Africa’s greatest statesman YOWERI MUSEVENI. Babirye Babalanda teaches the world a profound lesson, that it’s not all about logical deductions and algorithmic matrixes in advancing nation Building, rather the self evident truth of socio- economic transformation village to village, person to person, nourished by the wise leadership of President Museveni with flavour and fervour .

Humanity is well taught by science, that the identity of an atom, is derived from the multiplicity of protons, with a mixture of electrons, provided the space in between, is so vast for the elements!!.

So? Thank you Milly Babirye Babalanda, for your generous heart to the peasants, the youth, women and elderly, in season and out of season, your beautiful virtues, shall take you far …….( Mathias Lutwama is an African nationalist, sms 0786672301).